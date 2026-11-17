Island Passage Announces An US $8 Million Financing And New Strategic Investment From Alpayana
The company is also making an offer to existing shareholders and a select group of institutional investors to participate in the financing. Each of Alpayana and the 2025 strategic investor have the right to participate for their prorata share of any financing above the US$8 million.
“Since our last financing in 2025, our technical teams have made significant progress exploring EL-02 and have advanced the project to the drilling phase. Last month we embarked on a very significant drilling campaign, the first exploration drilling campaign to be undertaken in Bougainville since 1966,” said Donald McInnes, Co-Founder and CEO of IPX.“We are very grateful to our existing strategic partner for their fiscal and technical support over the last 16 months and are very excited to announce a new strategic partner in Alpayana.”
Alejandro Gubbins, Chairman of Alpayana, noted“This investment reflects Alpayana's confidence in Island Passage's team and in the geological potential of Bougainville, a highly prospective region that has seen little modern exploration in decades. As a private mining group with four decades of continuous operations in Latin America, we share Island Passage's commitment to responsible resource development in partnership with local and customary landowners. We are pleased to join as a strategic investor and to support the Company as it advances its drilling program at EL-02.”
Proceeds from this financing will allow IPX to grow its team and mobilize a second drill rig to the EL02 project, which will enable testing even more targets across the 250 km2 license and drilling to greater depths.. The Company and its customary landowner company, Isina Resource Holdings, have permits from the governments of both the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Papua New Guinea for unlimited drilling for a period of five years.. Field crews continue prospecting, mapping, and soil geochemistry in various areas to advance prospects for the next rounds of trenching and drilling. Recent new discoveries include mineralization at:
- Derasi Creek, located 1.3km east of Pivi, where channel sampling recently uncovered 50m grading 0.56% Cu, including 11m at 1.6% Cu; Siroo, located 800m north of Pivi, where channel sampling of a new skarn system returned 23m averaging 0.67% Cu and 0.79 g/t Au, including 7m of 1.24% Cu and 1.46 g/t Au; and Komparia Creek which extends mineralization 500 metres northwest of the Idi and Ak prospects where geologists just identified stockwork veined porphyry mineralization (results pending).
In connection with the investment from Alpayana, the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement (IRA) that includes certain rights and provisions that are typical for such a transaction.
About Island Passage Exploration Ltd. A private Canadian company purpose built in 2022 to facilitate the finance, technical, commercial, and business development expertise that will be necessary to drive exploration and development on Bougainville. The Company is founded on the principle of responsible resource development in partnership with indigenous and customary landowners, and its leadership has a long track record of success on multiple such ventures.
For further information please go to islandpassage.ca
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