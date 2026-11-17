MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colliers' 2027 outlook points to renewed transaction activity, with investors increasingly focused on income growth, asset quality and active value creation

TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valuations are recalibrating as global real estate markets adjust to a higher cost of capital, narrowing the gap between buyer and seller expectations and potentially unlocking transaction activity. With less ability to rely on yield compression to drive returns, investors are increasingly focused on growing income and creating value at the asset level.

Colliers' 2027 Global Investor Outlook brings together insights from Colliers' capital markets experts around the world and findings from our 2027 Global Investor Survey to identify the conditions that could unlock greater investment activity and shape where investors deploy capital.

Luke Dawson, Head of Global and EMEA Capital Markets at Colliers, said:“Global real estate enters 2027 with investors more accustomed to a higher cost of capital, yet ready to deploy. As buyer and seller expectations converge, opportunities will differ across regions, sectors and assets. The common denominators for a successful strategy will be income growth, asset quality and the ability to execute on entry and exit.”

Five catalysts for investment in 2027



Greater pricing equilibrium as buyer and seller expectations converge.

Rental growth, supported by constrained development and resilient occupier demand, with 70% of respondents taking a positive view of growth.

Direct investment remains the preferred route for capital deployment (41% of selections) supported by debt availability, dry powder and private capital.

Flexible routes including joint ventures, recapitalisations, debt and secondaries. Infrastructure and technology-led demand for power, connectivity and future-ready assets.



Active strategies take the lead as capital becomes more targeted

Value-add accounts for 25% of global strategy selections and core-plus 22%, both up on 2026. Core and development each represent 17%, followed by opportunistic strategies at 12% and debt at 7%.

Higher rates open new routes to returns

Refinancing pressure is creating opportunities across debt, recapitalisations and structured transactions, as investors seek new ways to deploy capital and owners address funding gaps.

Asset-class labels hide widening opportunities

Broad sector labels increasingly conceal significant differences in risk, return and income potential. Offices range from prime, digitally enabled buildings to secondary assets requiring repositioning; logistics spans big-box, last-mile, light industrial and manufacturing; while multi-family (and other residential assets), and retail offer similarly diverse strategies. Investors can increasingly find both resilient income and value-creation opportunities within the same asset class.

Logistics leads global conviction

Industrial and logistics remains one of the most consistent global themes, supported by reshoring, supply-chain resilience, constrained development and durable occupier demand across markets. Multi-family and other residential assets also benefit from structural housing demand, although affordability and development costs continue to constrain delivery.

Offices split between the best and the rest

Prime Grade A offices are attracting capital across global markets as occupiers continue to favour quality. Secondary buildings face higher expenditure, refinancing and repositioning risks.

Damian Harrington, Head of Research, Global Capital Markets & EMEA at Colliers, commented:“This isn't one global property recovery moving at the same speed. The defining feature of 2027 will be divergence. Capital is concentrating on markets and assets where investors can see genuine income growth, favourable supply-demand dynamics and a clear route to creating value. That makes asset selection increasingly important, rather than simply choosing the right sector or geography.”

AI growth changes what is investable

The AI industry faces an uncertain outlook, particularly short-term. Data centre expansion is increasing demand for power, fibre connectivity, cyber resilience and utility capacity yet this is facing local and political resistance. As this demand grows, infrastructure availability is becoming an increasingly important consideration for investors, alongside traditional property factors. This extends beyond data centres to other asset classes and development land, increasing the value of infrastructure-ready locations and assets.

Investment opportunities divide by region



APAC: Tokyo, Sydney and Singapore stand out, while power and infrastructure availability are increasingly shaping data centre investment.

EMEA: Logistics, living and prime offices are benefiting from limited development and healthy demand. Milan offers improving conditions while London and Paris retain capital depth.

Canada: Opportunity is broadening as industrial fundamentals improve and retail remains resilient, while defence and infrastructure investment could create new sources of demand. U.S.: Improving fundamentals and limited new supply are strengthening opportunities where pricing, cost of capital and income growth support attractive returns.



Download the full 2027 Global Investor Outlook.

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Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

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About Colliers

Colliers (TSX, NASDAQ: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $6.1 billion in annual revenues, 28,000 professionals, and $110 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.

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