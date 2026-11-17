MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) The United States has outlined plans to speed up defence-export decisions and pre-approve certain transfers to trusted partner governments, announcing a package of regulatory changes.

The State Department on Tuesday (local time) said it would seek to decide export-license applications within 50 days, where practicable, compared with the current 60-day timeframe. It also plans a new general-license mechanism and a presumption of approval for certain applications submitted without administrative deficiencies.

The announcement concerns the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, which govern exports and transfers of specified defence equipment, technology and services.

"Once in effect, we anticipate that the ITAR General License will pre-approve transfers of certain defence articles to some of America's most trusted partner governments," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the eligible governments or equipment, give an effective date for the new mechanism or name India.

The changes nevertheless concern an area that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have identified for cooperation. In their February 2025 joint statement, the two leaders committed to reviewing arms-transfer regulations, including ITAR, to streamline defence trade, technology exchanges, maintenance, spare parts supplies and repairs of US-provided systems in India.

Tuesday's announcement does not establish that India will receive the proposed general-license treatment.

The State Department said a 90-day reform exercise led by Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Thomas G. DiNanno had advanced 12 regulatory actions. Eight Federal Register notices had been published, with others expected shortly.

The exercise began on July 30 and concluded on October 28. Tuesday's statement announced its completion and described changes already advanced alongside measures still to come.

A central objective is to narrow the US Munitions List so that ITAR controls focus on technologies providing a critical military or intelligence advantage, the department said.

One proposal published in the Federal Register on October 1 illustrates the distinction between announced reforms and rules already in force.

That proposal would remove certain items from the Munitions List, revise definitions and create a licensing exemption for temporarily returning a foreign defence article to its foreign manufacturer. Public comments remain open until November 30.

Items removed under that proposal would transfer to Commerce Department export-control jurisdiction, rather than automatically becoming free of export restrictions.

The proposed 50-day decision timeframe is also qualified by whether it is practicable. The announcement does not provide for automatic approval when that period expires.

"None of these proposed reforms bypasses statutory requirements," Pigott said.

The department said it adjudicated approximately 25,000 ITAR licenses valued at about $200 billion during fiscal 2026. Those figures describe licensing decisions, rather than completed weapons deliveries.

The administration argues that foreign sales sustain American production lines, lower unit costs for the US military, and give manufacturers and suppliers more predictable demand.