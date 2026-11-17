MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) US Senator Mark Warner has said there was no indication that recent outages affecting banks, technology companies and government systems resulted from a coordinated cyberattack, while suggesting that efforts to fix vulnerabilities discovered using artificial intelligence could be straining computer networks.

Warner, the Senate Intelligence Committee's Vice Chairman, described his assessment as preliminary and said the incidents required further investigation.

"At this point, there is no indication that these incidents are the result of a cyberattack, foreign interference, or some coordinated effort," the Virginia Democrat said in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

He said AI was enabling vulnerabilities to be identified across large numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, putting pressure on businesses and government agencies to install security fixes quickly, sometimes simultaneously.

That process could place significant strain on systems not designed to accommodate such rapid changes, he said.

"While we still need to get to the bottom of these incidents, the evidence so far points toward legitimate efforts to secure our systems, not malicious activity," Warner said.

His statement did not identify individual affected systems, disclose technical findings or establish a common cause for the disruptions.

Separately, the National Security Agency said on Tuesday that it had experienced a temporary deterioration in service during scheduled routine maintenance. Some internal systems were affected, but its mission-critical capabilities remained operational, the agency said.

The NSA said its infrastructure had multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during maintenance or unexpected events. Its statement did not attribute the disruption to AI. NSA statement

The Federal Aviation Administration has also said it found no indication of a cyberattack behind Friday's nationwide halt to flight departures.

According to the FAA, excessive data flooded its telecommunications network, destabilising aircraft communications and radar feeds. Its preliminary investigation identified two potential sources: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Network provider L3Harris had been working at the Arkansas location, including installing a new router. The FAA said the network stabilised after the two locations were isolated.

The agency's public account says it has paused installation of the originating type of Juniper router and disabled the relevant function on other routers as a precaution. It says the root-cause investigation continues.

Neither agency's statement establishes AI-driven security updates as a shared cause of the incidents.

Warner called the disruptions a warning about the pace of technological change and renewed his push for AI safeguards and stronger cybersecurity protections.

"Americans deserve clear, reliable information and a government that is prepared to respond," he said.

His office pointed to the Artificial Intelligence Risk Management and Security Act of 2026, which he introduced with Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz and Andy Kim. Their proposal calls for safety testing of advanced AI systems, cybersecurity standards and reporting of serious safety and security incidents.

Warner said he would continue examining the outages and pressing for answers.