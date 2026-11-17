AMPERA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

AMPERA and Berto Announce Proposed Business Combination to Accelerate Advanced Energy Technology Development and Commercialization

18.11.2026 / 01:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Transaction values AMPERA at approximately $900 million on a pre-money equity basis.

Transaction expected to provide up to approximately $357 million in gross cash proceeds, including more than $30 million from a common stock private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing, $10 million in pre-transaction close equity and debt financing commitments, and $317 million of cash held in Berto's trust account, assuming no redemptions by Berto's public shareholders and before payment of transaction expenses. The PIPE financing and recent investments have been anchored by several key strategic investors across diversified end markets in which AMPERA intends to sell into, including AI data centers, quantum computing, defense, maritime and industrial sectors. PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA, Inc. (AMPERA), a next-generation energy company developing compact, modular and scalable systems, and Berto Acquisition Corp. ("Berto"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: TACO), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. The transaction implies an equity value for AMPERA of approximately $900 million on a pre-money equity.



Targeting energy demand needs, AMPERA is developing scalable power solutions for data center, defense, industrial and maritime applications. As part of its business strategy, AMPERA is pursuing near-term commercial power generation using heat recovery and conventional fuels through its PowerNOWTM program, while simultaneously conducting longer-term development of advanced nuclear technology through its NuclearNEXTTM approach. AMPERA is combining advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, emerging quantum computing capabilities and next-generation energy technologies to develop reliable, highly efficient, factory-built power systems. In connection with the business combination, on Nov. 17, 2026, Berto entered into subscription agreements ("PIPE Subscription Agreements") with certain institutional and accredited investors and strategic investors (the "Subscribers"). Pursuant to the PIPE Subscription Agreements, Berto has agreed to issue and sell, and the Subscribers agreed to subscribe for and purchase at closing, in a private placement, an aggregate of approximately $30 million of shares of Class A common stock of the post-merger combined company, at a per share price equal to the price at which Berto's public shares may be redeemed in connection with the business combination. In addition to the PIPE financing, AMPERA has closed or received commitments for an additional $10 million in pre-transaction close equity and debt financing, bringing total capital commitments in excess of $40 million to date. The PIPE and the company's existing investors include a leading AI data center equipment provider, one of the world's largest quantum computing companies, a global maritime company, a U.S. defense contractor and a Middle East industrial investor. Berto and AMPERA are in discussions with a number of strategic and institutional investors regarding an additional $50 million to $100 million of PIPE capital. No definitive agreements have been signed for this additional capital, there is no assurance it will be raised, and the final amount may be higher or lower. Any additional capital would be incremental to the PIPE described above, and the transaction is not conditioned on its being raised. The minimum cash condition in the transaction is set at the final PIPE raise amount. Accordingly, the transaction has no minimum cash condition above the amount of PIPE capital raised. For illustrative purposes, assuming $100 million of additional PIPE capital and no redemptions, gross capital available to AMPERA could exceed $450 million. Upon closing, which is subject to approval by the stockholders of both AMPERA and Berto, receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the minimum cash condition described above, the combined company is expected to be named "AMPERA, Inc." and is anticipated to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "AMPR", subject to Nasdaq approval. The transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, although there can be no assurance regarding the timing or completion of the transaction. AMPERA intends to use expected proceeds from the transaction to fund its platform development and initial commercial scale-up, although the amount of proceeds available to the combined company will depend on, among other things, the level of redemptions by Berto's shareholders and the total amount of financing raised. "This transaction represents a defining milestone for AMPERA as we work to bring our advanced energy technologies to market," said Brian Matthews, Founder and CEO, AMPERA. "The rapid growth of AI infrastructure, data centers and industrial electrification is creating unprecedented demand for reliable, scalable power. Our PowerNOW platform is designed to address that demand through modular, high-efficiency power generation systems, with initial commercial deliveries targeted for 2027. In parallel, our NuclearNEXT program is advancing a fundamentally different approach to nuclear energy through a source-assisted, subcritical thorium architecture. We believe the combination of near-term commercial opportunities and longer-term nuclear innovation creates a compelling foundation for significant growth." AMPERA is developing a proprietary supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) platform, the sPowerTM power conversion cycle. The sPower technology is applicable across PowerNOW solutions, gas turbine bottoming cycles, industrial heat recovery and eventually NuclearNEXT. AMPERA's PowerNOW strategy provides fuel flexibility, efficiency and deployability advantages. The company currently plans to offer four configurations:

AMP-G7.5: AMPERA's initial natural-gas-fired system utilizing sPower, targeting 7.5MW net electrical output and commercial production in Q4 2027.

AMP-G15: The next-generation evolution of AMP-G7.5, utilizing an enhanced sPower conversion system, targeting 15MW net electrical output.

sPower Heat Recovery: For use in industrial waste heat recovery, efficient bottoming cycle on gas turbines and other third-party heat sources. PowerNOW Gas Turbine Variant: A higher-capacity configuration under development that integrates a conventional gas turbine with AMPERA's proprietary sPower bottoming cycle, targeting up to 45MW total electrical output. Under its NuclearNEXT strategy, AMPERA is developing the AMP-N15 to include a proprietary thorium-fueled, factory-sealed reactor based on a source-assisted subcritical architecture that targets 15MW net electrical output and an up-to 30-year core life with no routine refueling. "We believe the combined entity will create significant value for shareholders by capturing what we see as a transformational market opportunity," said Harry L. You, Executive Chairman, Berto Acquisition Corp. "AMPERA is uniquely positioned to lead the commercialization of near-term power production and the industrialization of nuclear energy at scale, serving the power demand from AI data centers, defense applications, maritime and industrial users. The AMPERA nuclear platform distinctively combines subcritical architecture, thorium fuel, no refueling, environmentally friendly non-water based cooling, and factory manufacturing in a single system. We have great confidence in the leadership of Brian Matthews and his team." Advisors Needham & Company, LLC is serving as financial advisor to AMPERA and as placement agent for the PIPE transaction. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is serving as legal advisor to AMPERA. White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor to Berto. Important Information About The Proposed Business Combination And Where To Find It In connection with the proposed business combination, AMPERA and Berto (together the "Parties") intend to file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of Berto and a preliminary prospectus with respect to the securities to be offered in the business combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, Berto will mail the definitive proxy statement included therein to holders of Berto's ordinary shares in connection with Berto's solicitation of proxies for the vote of Berto's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination. This press release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement or any other document that may be filed by the Parties with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF BERTO ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF THE PARTIES WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS, INCLUINCLUDING THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CONTAINED THEREIN, WHEN AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES AND THE TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and shareholders are or will be able to obtain these documents (when they are available) free of charge from the SEC's website at . Participants In The Solicitation The Parties and their respective directors, managers, and executive officers may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Berto's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests of Berto's directors and officers in Berto's filings with the SEC, including Berto's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 ("Berto's Annual Report") under the headings "Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance," "Executive Compensation," "Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Shareholder Matters," and "Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence", which is available at: Text> Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Berto's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the Registration Statement, when available. Investors, shareholders, and other interested persons are urged to read the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus included therein, and other relevant documents that will be filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination. Investors, shareholders, and other interested persons will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about the Parties through the website maintained by the SEC at . No Offer or Solicitation This press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release also does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any other U.S. or non-U.S. jurisdiction has approved, disapproved, or determined that this press release is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Forward-Looking Statements This communication includes "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Parties. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the business of AMPERA and the combined company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations related to future financial performance, operating results, and technology of AMPERA, market opportunity, and larger trends in the nuclear industry. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and are subject to, without limitation, (1) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (2) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed by Berto's business combination deadline of May 1, 2027; (3) the failure by the Parties to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed business combination, including the approval of Berto's shareholders; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations or definitive agreements related to the proposed business combination; (5) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; (6) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed business combination on AMPERA's business; (7) the inherent uncertainty associated with nuclear energy technology development, including the risk that AMPERA's reactor design, manufacturing process, or fuel production may not perform as expected or may be delayed; (8) the possibility that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission or other regulatory authorities may not grant necessary approvals, licenses, or permits, or may require additional information or conditions; (9) AMPERA's limited operating history, the early-stage nature of its technology, and the risk that the combined company may not be able to scale its manufacturing operations or achieve projected unit economics; (10) competition from other nuclear technology companies, conventional energy sources, and alternative clean energy technologies; (11) AMPERA's dependence on specialized nuclear fuel and materials, including thorium-based TRISO fuel, and the risk of supply chain disruptions; (12) the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; (13) the availability of funding to support continued research and development, including the amount of financing raised in the proposed transaction, and the amount of redemption requests made by Berto's public shareholders; (14) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; (15) risks relating to any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berto, AMPERA, the combined company or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination; (16) the ability of the combined company to meet the initial listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market or another national securities exchange, and Berto's and the combined company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq; and (17) those risk factors discussed in Berto's Annual Report, the Registration Statement, and other documents filed or to be filed by the Parties with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. They are neither statements of historical fact nor promises or guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and the Parties therefore caution against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. The Parties do not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by applicable securities laws. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Berto's Annual Report and the Registration Statement (when available). CONTACT:

Greg Brostowicz, VP, Marketing + Communications

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