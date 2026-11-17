WIRobotics / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

WIRobotics and Ottobock Join Forces to Expand Access to Wearable Robots Across North America

18.11.2026 / 01:55 CET/CEST

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Distribution agreement covers the United States and Canada, with sales beginning in the U.S.

WIM S will be available through Ottobock's online platform and WIRobotics USA's online store. Consumers will be able to try WIM S at select U.S. orthotic and prosthetic clinics. SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company led by co-CEOs Younbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim, announced that its subsidiary, WIRobotics USA Inc., signed a distribution and sales agreement with Otto Bock HealthCare LP on October 15. WIRobotics USA will supply WIM S, its wearable mobility robot, with Ottobock serving as a distribution partner in the United States and Canada.



U.S. consumers will be able to purchase WIM S through both companies' online platforms and initially try it at select orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) clinics. Based on customer feedback, the companies will consider expanding U.S. trial locations and extending sales to Canada. The partnership combines WIRobotics' wearable robotics technology with Ottobock's more than 100 years of experience in human mobility. Founded in Germany in 1919, Ottobock has established distribution, clinical care and service networks across both countries. The companies plan to collaborate on market development, brand building, product training and after-sales service, with WIRobotics USA supporting local training and service operations. Now in its third year of commercialization, WIM has surpassed 4,000 units in cumulative sales and expanded beyond South Korea to Europe, China and Japan. The companies also see significant opportunities to extend their collaboration to WIM Medi, which WIRobotics is developing for medical use. "Our goal is to make wearable mobility technology easier for people to experience and integrate into everyday life," said Younbaek Lee, co-CEO of WIRobotics. "Working with Ottobock gives us an opportunity to introduce WIM S to more people across North America." "WIRobotics is an exceptional company whose technology closely aligns with our commitment to mobility and independence," said Scott Schneider, Head of Government/Medical Affairs & Future Development at Ottobock. "We look forward to introducing WIM S to consumers across North America, beginning with a focused U.S. launch, while exploring new ways for people to experience wearable mobility technology firsthand."







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