Saurav Rathi Takes Two-Shot Lead At 26th Masters Golf In Digboi

Gurugram's Saurav Rathi opened the 2026-27 PGTI season with an impressive seven-under-65 to take a two-shot lead in the first round of the 26th Masters Golf, a Rs 1 crore event being played at the picturesque Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam. The 24-year-old Rathi made eight birdies and dropped his only shot of the day on the par-4 18th, his closing hole, to emerge as the outright leader on a course where only 29 players in the 120-man field managed to break par, according to a press release from PGTI.

Delhi's 21-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal and seasoned campaigner Om Prakash Chouhan shared second place at five-under 67. Rathi, a regular on the DP World PGTI since 2019, recently secured his full playing rights for the new season after finishing 17th at the DP World PGTI Qualifying Tournament Final Stage in Ahmedabad. Despite nursing a left-leg injury sustained after slipping on wet stairs at the golf course on Monday, Rathi produced a commanding display, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 15 greens in regulation.