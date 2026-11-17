Telangana CM Announces Indiramma Family Insurance For One Crore People

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the 'Indiramma Family Insurance' scheme will be extended to one crore families across the state, with Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage, and directed officials to consolidate existing insurance schemes implemented by various government departments under a single umbrella. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM will launch the 'Indiramma Insurance' application process at a public meeting in Siddipet on November 19.

At a review meeting with officials at his Jubilee Hills residence on the 'Indiramma Insurance' scheme and the distribution of 'Indiramma Sarees', CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to make necessary arrangements to extend the benefit of the 'Indiramma Insurance' scheme, which provides Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage, to one crore families. The Chief Minister asserted that the new insurance scheme would benefit millions of poor individuals, including workers under the employment guarantee scheme.

The officials briefed the CM that the existing insurance schemes already provide up to Rs 2 lakh in life insurance and up to Rs 10 lakh rupees in accidental insurance coverage. CM Revanth Reddy directed that all the insurance schemes implemented by various state departments be consolidated under one umbrella, ensuring that the existing accidental insurance benefits remain intact and continue to be provided. The Chief Minister has proposed increasing the life insurance coverage from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs by bringing it under the 'Indiramma Insurance' scheme.

The CM emphasised that no individual currently receiving insurance protection from the government should be excluded. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct an extensive awareness campaign for the 'Indiramma Insurance' scheme. The insurance application forms should be made available at the village level, and the District Collectors must ensure complete awareness about the scheme.

Coinciding with the introduction of the new insurance scheme, CM Revanth Reddy would also launch the distribution of 'Indiramma Sarees' at a public meeting in Siddipet. The officials were directed that every eligible woman in the state must receive a saree and that they be dispatched to all districts immediately. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to hold a video conference with district Collectors on the 'Indiramma Insurance' scheme and the distribution of 'Indiramma Sarees'. The CM warned that strict action would be taken against the officials if there was any negligence in the distribution process.

CMO Principal Secretary Seshadri, CMO Principal Secretary Sridhar, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, Principal Secretary to the Finance Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to the Planning Department Gaurav Uppal, and CMO OSD Vemula Srinivasulu were present. (ANI)