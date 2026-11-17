IPL Franchises Finalize Retained and Released Players for 2027 Season

The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises finalised their retained and released players ahead of the 2027 season, with several high-profile names moving out of their respective teams through releases and trades. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the highest remaining purse of Rs 47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Rs 41.65 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with Rs 40.15 crore and Delhi Capitals (DC) with Rs 39.5 crore.

CSK confirmed Dhoni's appointment as Team Mentor ahead of IPL 2027, marking the end of his playing career in the league, which began with its inaugural edition in 2008. Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, leading the franchise to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also spent two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended from the tournament.