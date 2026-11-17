Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and CM Majhi Call for Drug Free Odisha Campaign

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living, highlighted the growing concern of drug abuse among young people and emphasised the need to build a drug-free Odisha at the UMANG 2026 Youth Festival. While talking to the media at an event, he described substance abuse as a serious challenge affecting not just Odisha but the entire country, warning that it can have damaging consequences for the younger generation and society at large.

"Today, we are here to discuss a drug-free Odisha. Drug abuse is a major problem across the entire country. I want our youth to avoid falling prey to drugs or any form of intoxication-that is our agenda today, and that is where our focus lies. I believe the youth must be heard, and their concerns must be addressed; I stand with them. At the same time, I must ensure that anti-social elements do not exploit the voices of the youth," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi also attended the event in Odisha on Wednesday. While talking to the media, the CM emphasised the need to tackle drug abuse by starting awareness campaigns across colleges, universities and professional educational institutions, with a particular focus on engaging young people. He said, "How intoxication can be stopped, especially in college campuses, university campuses, and professional education campuses, can start right from there, with the youth. Therefore, a massive campaign is required, and based on that, the government is also working."

"The government is certainly trying to enforce the laws so that people can become free from addiction. Intoxication will be completely stopped only when awareness is created, and for that, the Government of Odisha is working broadly as 'Team Odisha'. Certainly, in the coming days, this will be made even more extensive, and all kinds of efforts will be made by the government in its budget, the CM added." (ANI)