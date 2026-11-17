The consumer affairs ministry is working on a plan to scrutinize trademarks and front-of-pack claims across food, cosmetics and other consumer products and non-compliance could invite serious action, including delisting of such products, said three people in the know.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.