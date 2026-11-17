MENAFN - GetNews) Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China - November 17, 2026

Automechanika Shanghai has long been our most important annual gathering to meet global distributors, garage owners and importers of automotive service equipment. This year, we will set up our brand-new booth at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, from December 2 to December 5, 2026Automechanika

As a professional manufacturer of 3D wheel Alignment Machine s, Battleaxe focuses on high-accuracy workshop alignment equipment for passenger cars, SUVs and light commercial vehicles. Many overseas clients already know us for our stable hardware, continuously updated vehicle database and practical after-sales support.

Our brand new curved booth you see in the render was built for face-to-face talks. On site, our technical and sales team will demonstrate our full lineup of Wheel Aligner s. We will also show the latest database upgrade, including newly added models: facelift Mercedes GLE V167 air suspension, GLC X254, and many new electric vehicles released in 2026 and 2027. This is one of the most frequent requests we get from our global partners these days.

If you run an auto equipment import business, own tyre shops or large service garages, this is a good chance to test our machines in person. You can ask our engineers any technical questions about camera calibration, target plate replacement, remote software update and vehicle data adding. We also welcome existing agents to come and talk about new cooperation terms, marketing support and local training plans.

We do not just sell wheel alignment machines. Our team keeps refining the alignment algorithm and expanding the car database every month, so our buyers can serve the latest car models without trouble. Compared with many imported brands, Battleaxe brings reliable performance at a reasonable cost for distributors all over the world.

We are looking forward to shaking hands with you in Shanghai. Drop by our booth, have a chat, and let us find a stable long-term solution for your local automotive aftermarket.

Show Info



Show: Automechanika Shanghai 2026

Date: 2 – 5 December, 2026

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Booth: 【6.2K36】

About Us

Established in 1996, BATTLE-AXE is an automotive equipment factory and developer, whose core product is wheel alignment machine. Our factory is located in Sanxiang Town, ZHONGSHAN city. Surrounded by SHENZHEN, ZHUHAI, GUANGZHOU, HONGKONG, our factory is in the center of automotive after market industry. By investing huge of effort and property on R&D and innovation, BATTLE-AXE now has become one of the leading wheel alignment brand worldwide. With our 100% intelligence copyright and elite team, we have been expertising in design, development, sales, service, and training for wheel alignment solution. Our product has been recognized by over 150 countries, and many of them only do high-end market.