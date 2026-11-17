SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a prominent national trial law firm specializing in securities fraud and shareholder rights, has updated its ongoing NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investigation following breaking reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a civil probe into the chipmaker amid the departure of former CEO Jensen Huang.



Expanded Class Period: Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2027

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New $NVDA Development: SEC Civil Probe Examines NVIDIA Investor Disclosures

On Nov. 17, 2026, The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is probing NVIDIA amid the departure of longtime CEO Jensen Huang. According to the report, the regulator's civil investigation is examining whether NVIDIA violated federal investor disclosure laws.

The SEC probe compounds mounting regulatory and congressional scrutiny surrounding NVIDIA's operations in Asia, its changes to international sales disclosures-including the removal of a geographic breakdown for sales to Singapore-and its relationship with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed and former executive Alice Huang. Following Jensen Huang's resignation on Nov. 11, 2026, and amid overlapping Department of Justice and Commerce Department inquiries into suspected chip diversion to China, NVIDIA shares have fallen sharply, eroding billions in shareholder value.

Overview of the Pending NVIDIA Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Prior to the SEC probe report, a federal securities class action against NVIDIA Corporation (Kistenmacher v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-13448) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The NVDA lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5.

The NVIDIA class action alleges that throughout the expanded Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), NVIDIA and certain top executives misled the investing public by:



Issuing materially false and misleading assurances regarding NVIDIA's business dealings and export control compliance, including an October 9, 2025 statement claiming“no evidence of diversion” of its chips through Megaspeed;

Characterizing transactions and ties with Megaspeed as ordinary and routine while concealing potential diversion and regulatory risks; and Failing to disclose severe corporate governance and national security risks tied to leadership conduct, which materialized when NVIDIA's Board initiated an independent investigation and accepted Jensen Huang's resignation.

What Nvidia Investors Can Do

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock during the Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 8, 2027 deadline.