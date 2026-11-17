MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSXV:NXH) announces its intention to complete a proposed restructuring of its outstanding 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the“”) originally issued on December 12, 2024 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 2,725 Debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,725,000.

The Debentures will mature on December 12, 2026 and bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum payable semi-annually. The principal amount of the Debentures is convertible into common shares of the Company (the“ Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $1.00 per Common Share. The Company previously converted an aggregate principal amount of $1,125,000 of the Debentures into Common Shares on December 17, 2025. As a result, an aggregate principal amount of $1,600,000 of the Debentures remains outstanding (the“ Outstanding Debentures”).

The Company proposes to satisfy a portion of the Outstanding Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $450,000 by cash payment (the“ Cash Repayment”) and, to extend the maturity date of the balance of the Outstanding Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $1,150,000 (the“ Remaining Debentures”), from December 12, 2026 to December 12, 2029 (the“ Proposed Extension”).

Details of the Cash Repayment and Proposed Extension

In connection with the Proposed Extension, holders of the Remaining Debentures will surrender their existing Debentures and receive replacement convertible debentures (the“ Replacement Debentures”) having substantially the same terms as the existing Debentures, including a 10.0% annual interest rate, a conversion price of $1.00 per Common Share, unsecured status and subordination to senior indebtedness, except for the revised maturity date. The Proposed Extension will apply equally to all holders of the Remaining Debentures. Other than the extension of the maturity date, all material terms of the Replacement Debentures will remain unchanged.

The Proposed Extension is intended to provide the Company with additional financial flexibility while continuing to advance commercialization activities and support its ongoing business objectives.

The Company expects the Cash Repayment and the Proposed Extension to be completed on or about December 12, 2026.

Completion of the Proposed Extension is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”), participation by holders of the Remaining Debentures, and the finalization and execution of definitive agreements. As such, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Extension will be completed on the terms described herein or at all.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity to generate clean hydrogen for use as a clean energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by over 40 patents enables superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on a commercial infrastructure scale.

Contact Information

Jocelyne Moyer, President and CEO

Email:...

Phone: 416-317-0566

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively,“ forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the Cash Repayment and the Proposed Extension, including the proposed Cash Repayment and the exchange of the Remaining Debentures for Replacement Debentures, the anticipated terms of the Replacement Debentures, the completion and timing of the Cash Repayment and the Proposed Extension, the receipt of TSXV approval and other required approvals, the participation by holders of the Remaining Debentures in the Proposed Extension, and the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Extension to the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and factors concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Proposed Extension may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all, that the Company may not obtain the required TSXV and other regulatory approvals, that holders of the Debentures may not participate in the Proposed Extension as anticipated, as well as general economic, market and financing conditions and the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.