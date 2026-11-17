MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Pakistani national Asif Merchant was sentenced to 27 and a half years in a US prison for a foiled assassination plot that prosecutors said was directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that Merchant believed would ultimately target Donald Trump.

US District Judge Eric R. Komitee imposed the 330-month sentence in federal court in Brooklyn, the Justice Department said on Tuesday (local time).

Merchant, 48, was convicted by a jury on March 6 of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

According to prosecutors, Merchant sought to recruit hired killers to attack a US politician, but the men he paid were undercover FBI agents. Authorities disrupted the scheme before an attack could take place.

Merchant testified that he believed Trump was the intended target, while then-President Joe Biden and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were other possible targets, federal prosecutors said.

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the sentencing announcement.

Prosecutors said the plot was intended to avenge the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020 during Trump's first term.

Merchant disputed the prosecution's account of his willingness to participate. He testified that he feared for his family's safety in Iran and never expected to carry out the assassinations.

The Justice Department said Merchant voluntarily joined the IRGC's intelligence operation and received training before travelling to the United States.

According to its sentencing announcement, Merchant was introduced to an Iranian handler through a relative and subsequently met the handler repeatedly in Tehran. Prosecutors said he received counterintelligence training and instructions to recruit criminals to carry out an assassination at a political rally.

Merchant arrived in the United States in April 2024 after spending time in Iran. He approached an acquaintance for help with the scheme, but that person alerted the FBI and became an informant.

Prosecutors said that a recording introduced at trial showed Merchant explaining how a politician could be killed at a rally.

He later met people posing as hired killers and told them he was working with others overseas. The proposed work included stealing documents, arranging protests at political rallies and killing a political figure, according to the US Attorney's Office's account of the trial.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Merchant paid the undercover agents a $5,000 advance in New York on June 21, 2024.

Authorities arrested him in Texas on July 12, 2024, before his planned departure.

The Justice Department said evidence presented at trial included internet searches for campaign rallies and a Google Maps search for a Trump rally in New Jersey. Prosecutors also cited social media posts praising Soleimani and targeting Trump and the United States.