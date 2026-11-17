MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new program expands opportunities for Pomona students to put their liberal arts education into practice through specific business curricula.

Claremont, California, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pomona College's partnership with Johns Hopkins University provides eligible Pomona students with the opportunity to pursue a specialized master's degree through JHU's Carey Business School.

The partnership expands existing pre-professional career preparation opportunities for Pomona students as part of their liberal arts education.

The partnership with JHU is Pomona's fifth combined degree program; the College also partners with other institutions to offer four other combined programs in engineering and teacher education.

Pomona College and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School have partnered to launch a new 4+1 program that will provide eligible Pomona students with the opportunity to pursue a specialized master's degree. Program graduates will earn both their undergraduate and master's degree in a total of five years, with a focus in a specialized area of business.

“The program gives our students the opportunity to expand their knowledge and learning in specific fields that don't fall within a traditional liberal arts curriculum,” says Pierangelo de Pace, associate dean of Pomona College and professor of economics.

New 4+1 program bridges liberal arts and business education

The program is open to a variety of majors, although undergraduate coursework in quantitative subjects, such as accounting, economics and statistics, is required. Through the program, students will gain expertise in one of seven specific aspects of business, five of which are STEM-designated:

Business analytics and artificial intelligence

Finance

Health care management

Information systems and artificial intelligence of business

Marketing

Management

Real estate and infrastructure

Program applications are open to Pomona College juniors. Accepted students will take two eight-week graduate-level classes online at no cost as Pomona College seniors before completing their remaining coursework over two semesters at one of Carey Business School's locations in Baltimore or Washington, D.C.

Students will have the added benefit of receiving a 30% tuition scholarship.

Pomona's continued commitment to pre-professional career preparation

The partnership will expand existing pre-professional career preparation opportunities for Pomona students as part of their liberal arts education. In addition to the new JHU program, Pomona offers existing combined degree plans with Caltech, Washington University in St. Louis and Dartmouth University in engineering, and with Claremont Graduate University in teacher education. The College also provides guidance for students interested in pre-health, pre-law and pre-engineering paths of study.

Pomona College is widely regarded as one of the world's leading liberal arts colleges, offering an ideal environment for intellectually curious students to pursue their academic and life goals. Pomona holds a unique role in creating opportunity in American higher education and is committed to enrolling the best students regardless of financial circumstances. To that end, Pomona College is one of a small group of colleges committed to meeting the full demonstrated financial need of all students who enroll. Established in 1887, the College is located in Claremont, Calif., about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

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CONTACT: Rachael Warecki Pomona College 9096218503...