ASMITA - ADAMYA NARI 2026 Celebrates Resilience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Highlighting the strength, resilience and contributions of women in nation-building, six women from the Army fraternity shared their inspiring journeys of overcoming personal adversity, rebuilding their lives and pursuing their aspirations at 'ASMITA - ADAMYA NARI 2026', organised by the Southern Star Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) in Pune on November 16.

As per the official release, the initiative recognised women who have overcome personal challenges and emerged as inspiring examples of determination, self-belief and purposeful living. The event provided a platform for women to share their life experiences and journeys of overcoming adversity, rebuilding lives after loss, pursuing aspirations against formidable odds and contributing meaningfully to society.

Six inspiring women, Vaishali Amol Gore, Maj Erica Susan Daniel, Manisha Kumari, Sandhya Rani, Lt Col Spandana Reddy and Chitralekhaa Nawalay, shared their compelling stories, highlighting the transformative power of courage and perseverance. The event was graced by former President AWWA, Veena Naravane, along with Arts Consultant, Cultural Diplomat and Classical Dancer, Usha Radhakrishnan, and Founder, Saaisha India Foundation, Jayashree Ratan.

Addressing the gathering, Regional President, Southern Star AWWA, Anupama Pushkar, emphasised the importance of providing platforms for women to share their experiences, recognise their inherent capabilities and inspire others. She reiterated AWWA's commitment to fostering mutual support, confidence, inclusivity and empowerment across the Army fraternity. The initiative assumes significance in the context of the national vision of women-led development and inclusive nation-building. It also acknowledged the distinctive contribution of women associated with the Armed Forces, who navigate unique personal and professional challenges while strengthening families and communities and upholding the ethos of service. 'ASMITA - ADAMYA NARI 2026' reaffirmed that an indomitable spirit lies in the ability to rise above challenges with dignity and determination, underscoring the role of empowered women in social transformation and nation-building. (ANI)