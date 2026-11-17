Himanshu Nandal Secures Three Gold Medals at Para Swimming Nationals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Continuing his impressive run on the national and international stage, Indian para swimmer Himanshu Nandal clinched three gold medals at the 26th National Para Swimming Championships, held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from November 12 to 15. Competing against 409 athletes across various events and classifications, Nandal delivered a stellar performance, securing gold medals in the Men's 50m Freestyle S11, 100m Backstroke S11 and 100m Breaststroke SB11 events, according to a press release.

His latest achievement comes on the back of a successful campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where Nandal won three bronze medals in the Men's 400m Freestyle S11, 100m Breaststroke SB11 and 100m Freestyle S11 events. His podium finishes at the continental competition marked a significant milestone in his para swimming journey.

Speaking about his performance, Himanshu Nandal said,“Winning three gold medals at the 26th National Para Swimming Championships is a very special moment for me. Coming back from the Asian Para Games with three bronze medals and following it up with three gold medals at the national championships gives me immense confidence and motivation. I am grateful to my coaches, support staff and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I will continue working hard, pushing my limits and striving to achieve bigger milestones for India.”

Nandal's performance at the championships further underlines his consistency and competitive spirit, as he continues to build on his international success and strengthen his position in Indian para swimming. (ANI)