(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The S & P 500 eased about 1%, the Nasdaq 100 lost nearly 0.7%, and the Dow Jones index fell 1.6% on Tuesday.

Nvidia stock gained after-hours after interim CEO Colette Kress raised the chipmaker's FY28 revenue growth outlook to 75%, up from 70% during the earnings call. Investor attention now on Anthropic IPO listing due Thursday. U.S. stock futures gained on Tuesday following a strong earnings update and outlook from Nvidia amid an ongoing leadership transition, with investor attention on the Anthropic IPO due later this week. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 1.4%, while S & P 500 futures added 0.8%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded up 151 points, or 0.3%. Meanwhile, the S & P 500 eased about 1%, the Nasdaq 100 lost nearly 0.7%, and the Dow Jones index fell 1.6% on Tuesday. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, ended 1.5% lower. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) rose about 0.7% after-hours, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) added 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1.4% after-hours. All three ETFs ended Tuesday's session lower. Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF jumped about 4% in after-market trading on Tuesday, as investors cheered Nvidia's robust outlook that was well above analyst expectations. The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) fell about 3% in the regular session. “The fact that they gave guidance is huge,” Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said in a televised interview on CNBC.”That is a very bullish sign. I expect the stock to move higher based just on that alone.” Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' across SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA), which track the benchmark indices at market close on Tuesday. US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.6% 50,759.42 S & P 500 -1% 7,340.53 Nasdaq 100 -0.7% 27,001.79

Nvidia's robust guidance provided fresh confidence to investors that the artificial intelligence demand can be sustained, helping cool off some of the capex jitters that have weighed on investor sentiment over the past few weeks.

“Nvidia's results were solid and largely in line with our expectations, which should help ease some of the concerns created by the recent leadership turmoil,” Brian Colello, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, told Bloomberg.“The next CEO will have big shoes to fill, but Nvidia's long-term opportunity does not hinge on one person.”

Colette Kress, who is serving as Nvidia's interim CEO, ended the earnings conference call on Tuesday by reassuring investors that revenue momentum continues to climb.“Our momentum is real, our demand is accelerating, our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us,” Kress said.“We've got this.”

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that state investigators are closely reviewing the scandal involving Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) and its ousted leader, Jensen Huang.

Outside of corporate updates, multiple Federal Reserve officials continue to call for rate hikes as U.S. inflation continues to remain well above the 2% target. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams emphasized on Tuesday that the central bank would need to raise rates again next year as surging AI investments continue to add to inflationary pressures.

Going ahead, investor attention will now be on the Anthropic IPO. The Claude-parent is expected to commence trading on Thursday under the ticker 'ANT.'

Key Trending Stocks

Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) share price gained about 2% after-hours on Tuesday after the chipmaker delivered a stronger-than-expected sales forecast and record quarterly revenue, signaling resilient demand for the firm's silicon as the company wades through a leadership transition.

Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, on Tuesday outlined three reasons he still does not own Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares despite“great technological progress on FSD and Robotaxi,” including valuation concerns and lack of marketing investment.

Amazon's (AMZN) chief executive officer Andy Jassy doubled down on the company's ownership in Anthropic by saying he does not intend to sell and plans on staying invested for a long period of time in an interview with CNBC.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) slumped 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company disclosed a new at-the-market (ATM) equity offering of up to $550 million to help fund capacity expansion amid strong demand from AI data centers.

Shares of Bill Holdings Inc. (BILL) jumped on Tuesday, hitting fresh 21-month highs, after reports that private equity firm TPG is nearing a take-private deal for the fintech company.

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