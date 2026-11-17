Recently, ONE WORLD received an additional order for LSZH Flame-Retardant Tape from a long-standing customer in the Americas. This marks a further expansion of our cooperation, extending from our existing products to another cable material category.

Over the years, the customer has regularly purchased Water Blocking Yarn and PP Foam Tape from ONE WORLD. Consistent product quality and reliable delivery have helped build a stable, long-term business relationship between both parties.

Previously, the customer approached ONE WORLD to inquire about our LSZH Flame-Retardant Tape. After initial discussions about product specifications and performance requirements, the customer placed a trial order. Following the initial product evaluation, the customer was satisfied with the product and proceeded with an additional order for the same LSZH Flame-Retardant Tape.

As the order required a relatively short lead time, ONE WORLD promptly coordinated production, quality inspection, and dispatch arrangements. From order confirmation to production completion and shipment arrangement, the entire process took just 8 days, allowing us to respond promptly to the customer's delivery requirements.

From regular purchases of Water Blocking Yarn and PP Foam Tape to the trial and subsequent additional purchase of LSZH Flame-Retardant Tape, this cooperation reflects the customer's recognition of ONE WORLD's product quality and delivery capabilities. It also demonstrates how our business relationship continues to expand into new cable material categories.

Looking ahead, ONE WORLD will continue to provide cable manufacturers worldwide with a range of cable materials, including Water Blocking Yarn, PP Foam Tape, and LSZH Flame-Retardant Tape. Through consistent product quality, flexible production arrangements, and efficient delivery services, we remain committed to supporting our customers' manufacturing needs.

About Us

ONE WORLD focuses on wire and cable materials, providing reliable products and professional support for cable manufacturers worldwide. Backed by an experienced technical team and a strong commitment to quality, we continuously improve our materials to meet the evolving needs of the wire and cable industry.