MENAFN - UkrinForm) The announcement was made in a press release by the UK Ministry of Defence provided to Ukrinform by the UK Representation to the EU.

UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting announced the new support as he co-chaired the 50-nation strong Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.“

“We are using funding the Chancellor pledged at the Budget to support Ukraine this winter to deliver over 1,000 air defence missiles, as part of our ongoing commitment to mobilise allies and strengthen Ukraine's defences,” Steering said.

фото Wes Streeting

The £240 million air defence package for Ukraine forms part of the £500 million announced at the Budget to plug urgent gaps in Ukraine's air defences this winter.

The package includes more than 1,000 short-range air defence missiles and launchers. These systems have proven effective against the Iranian-designed jet-powered Shahed drones that Russia is using to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, the statement said.

Deliveries to Ukraine's armed forces will begin from mid-December, building on the 400 surface-to-air missiles the UK has already supplied Ukraine ahead of winter. Under this package the UK will also supply over a dozen air defence radars to help Ukraine identify incoming strikes, providing critical support to its defence through the winter.

This support comes in response to direct requests from Ukraine's leaders, and forms part of the £500 million package for Ukraine this winter announced at the Budget, on top of the wider £10 billion commitment to Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham will outline the remaining support at the Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thursday.

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The UK defense secretary said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using winter as a weapon against Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, President Putin uses winter as a weapon. That's why we must continue to convert our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against barbaric Russian attacks”.

Tuesday also sees the UK, Sweden and Ukraine sign a Letter of Intent committing to the principle of providing Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine with a formidable range of battle-proven weapons systems, ensuring Ukraine has the capabilities it needs when it needs them.

As reported, UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said that Britain would announce new commitments to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Allies must translate their existing commitments into actual military capabilities to help Ukraine get through a difficult winter and ensure long-term defense support.