Dr Magdalena Wajrak is a Senior Lecturer in Chemistry within the School of Science. Magda completed PhD in the field of Quantum Chemistry and holds a Diploma of Secondary Education. Her main research area is electrochemistry, developing infield methods for the detection of heavy metal ions and new pH sensors. She also has a strong passion for teaching and is a STEM champion.

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