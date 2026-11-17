Urban Ecologist and Research Fellow, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group, The University of Melbourne

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Philippa is an Urban Ecologist and Research Fellow in the Interdisciplinary Conservation (ICON) Science Research Group, based in the School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences (SAFES) at the University of Melbourne. Her research into everyday nature in urban streetscapes seeks to define a metric for everyday nature and investigate how well this metric predicts faunal biodiversity and contribution to human wellbeing. Philippa aims to support fauna (especially insects) in cities through the revegetation of road verges and promote streetscape designs that can bring about benefits for both people and nature.

Philippa is a former co-chair of the Victorian Biodiversity Conference, a current member of her local council's environment and sustainability advisory committee, and an enthusiastic science communicator. In collaboration with the team at ICON Science, Philippa works across themes of Biodiversity Sensitive Urban Design, nature-based solutions, pro-environmental behaviours, and nature connectedness.

–present Urban Ecologist and Research Fellow, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group, The University of Melbourne

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