MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global paints and coatings market is shaped by rising residential construction, expanding automotive production, rapid urbanization across Asia-Pacific, green building incentives, and the adoption of AI-driven color-matching technologies.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global paints and coatings industry $192.5 billion in 2026 to $199.4 billion in 2027 and reach $240.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.84% over 2027–2032. Steady residential construction and rising vehicle output continue to anchor demand for architectural and automotive coatings, while rapid urbanisation across Asia-Pacific is widening the pipeline of housing and finishing projects. Incentives for low-emission building materials are also nudging developers toward greener paint specifications, and manufacturers are responding with local capacity and application-friendly formulations. However, tightening VOC rules and unpredictable titanium dioxide supply and duties are raising compliance and sourcing costs, making careful formulation and procurement planning essential for sustained growth.

Paints and Coatings Market Emerging Trends:

Home-Building Momentum Lifting Finishing Demand

New housing projects keep moving from construction into the finishing stage, giving decorative and architectural paint suppliers a steady flow of work. Healthy project pipelines in several countries also help manufacturers plan production and stock ahead of demand.

Higher Vehicle Output Opening Fresh Coating Opportunities

As more vehicles roll off assembly lines, demand grows for automotive finishes and repair coatings. Carmakers are also investing in upgraded paint shops, which keeps coating technology and application efficiency firmly in focus.

Green Building Push Favouring Low-Emission Paints

Green building programmes in a growing number of markets are encouraging developers and property owners to choose lower-emission paints. This is steering manufacturers toward cleaner formulations that can qualify for certification and support sustainability goals.

“The Paints and Coatings Market is gaining momentum through rising construction activity, steady automotive production, and increasing demand for sustainable, low-VOC formulations. This report explores the key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across resin types, technologies, and end-user industries, helping decision-makers understand industry developments and support informed business planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Paints and Coatings Industry Segments:

By Resin

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy



Polyester Other Resin Types

By Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

Powder Coating

UV-cured Coating

By End-user Industry

Architectural

Automotive

Wood

Protective Coating

General Industrial

Transportation

Packaging

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East

Africa

Paints and Coatings Market Share by Region :

Asia-Pacific Holds Its Lead as Local Capacity Expands

Asia-Pacific remains the strongest region for paints and coatings, supported by growing cities and new housing programmes. Manufacturers are setting up local facilities, particularly for water-borne automotive products, to serve Southeast Asian demand more closely.

Uneven Momentum Across the Americas and Europe

Growth looks different from one region to the next. North American suppliers have seen healthier sales volumes than their European counterparts, while housing-related paint demand in South America is advancing more slowly than other applications.

Middle East Production Push and Rising Exports into Africa

Producers in the Middle East are adding local manufacturing lines for interior and exterior finishes, while Asian suppliers are extending their export reach into African markets. Together, these moves show how companies are finding new ways to reach buyers in emerging regions.

Discover Upcoming Market Opportunities and Insights in Japanese:

Paints and Coatings Companies

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Surventis

Beckers Group

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Berger Paints India

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

DAW SE



Hempel A/S

Jazeera Paints Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Masco Corporation

NATIONAL PAINTS FACTORIES CO. LTD.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Russian Paints Company

SK Kaken Co. Ltd

The Sherwin-Williams Company

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.





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