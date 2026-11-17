Paints And Coatings Industry To Hit $240.8 Bn By 2032 Driven By Construction Growth, Automotive Demand, And Green Coating Adoption Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global paints and coatings industry $192.5 billion in 2026 to $199.4 billion in 2027 and reach $240.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.84% over 2027–2032. Steady residential construction and rising vehicle output continue to anchor demand for architectural and automotive coatings, while rapid urbanisation across Asia-Pacific is widening the pipeline of housing and finishing projects. Incentives for low-emission building materials are also nudging developers toward greener paint specifications, and manufacturers are responding with local capacity and application-friendly formulations. However, tightening VOC rules and unpredictable titanium dioxide supply and duties are raising compliance and sourcing costs, making careful formulation and procurement planning essential for sustained growth.
Paints and Coatings Market Emerging Trends:
Home-Building Momentum Lifting Finishing Demand
New housing projects keep moving from construction into the finishing stage, giving decorative and architectural paint suppliers a steady flow of work. Healthy project pipelines in several countries also help manufacturers plan production and stock ahead of demand.
Higher Vehicle Output Opening Fresh Coating Opportunities
As more vehicles roll off assembly lines, demand grows for automotive finishes and repair coatings. Carmakers are also investing in upgraded paint shops, which keeps coating technology and application efficiency firmly in focus.
Green Building Push Favouring Low-Emission Paints
Green building programmes in a growing number of markets are encouraging developers and property owners to choose lower-emission paints. This is steering manufacturers toward cleaner formulations that can qualify for certification and support sustainability goals.
“The Paints and Coatings Market is gaining momentum through rising construction activity, steady automotive production, and increasing demand for sustainable, low-VOC formulations. This report explores the key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across resin types, technologies, and end-user industries, helping decision-makers understand industry developments and support informed business planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.For a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:
Paints and Coatings Industry Segments:
By Resin
- Acrylic
- Alkyd
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Polyester Other Resin Types
By Technology
- Water-borne
- Solvent-borne
- Powder Coating
- UV-cured Coating
By End-user Industry
- Architectural
- Automotive
- Wood
- Protective Coating
- General Industrial
- Transportation
- Packaging
By Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle-East
- Africa
Paints and Coatings Market Share by Region :
Asia-Pacific Holds Its Lead as Local Capacity Expands
Asia-Pacific remains the strongest region for paints and coatings, supported by growing cities and new housing programmes. Manufacturers are setting up local facilities, particularly for water-borne automotive products, to serve Southeast Asian demand more closely.
Uneven Momentum Across the Americas and Europe
Growth looks different from one region to the next. North American suppliers have seen healthier sales volumes than their European counterparts, while housing-related paint demand in South America is advancing more slowly than other applications.
Middle East Production Push and Rising Exports into Africa
Producers in the Middle East are adding local manufacturing lines for interior and exterior finishes, while Asian suppliers are extending their export reach into African markets. Together, these moves show how companies are finding new ways to reach buyers in emerging regions.
Discover Upcoming Market Opportunities and Insights in Japanese:
Paints and Coatings Companies
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Asian Paints
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- Surventis
- Beckers Group
- Benjamin Moore & Co.
- Berger Paints India
- Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
- DAW SE
- Hempel A/S Jazeera Paints Jotun
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
- Masco Corporation
- NATIONAL PAINTS FACTORIES CO. LTD.
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- Russian Paints Company
- SK Kaken Co. Ltd
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
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