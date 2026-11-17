LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A newly renovated luxury condo at Park Towers, one of Las Vegas' established luxury high-rise communities near the Strip, has hit the market for $1.95 million. Located at 1 Hughes Center Drive, Unit 507, the residence is represented by Ed Hellmuth of The Hellmuth Borges Team at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency.Located on the fifth floor of one of the 20-story towers developed by renowned Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky, the condo recently underwent an extensive renovation. Featuring three bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, the residence combines contemporary design with thoughtfully selected finishes throughout.A hand-painted dome artwork by Los Angeles-based designer Abel Macias serves as the grand foyer's centerpiece. Spanning 3,000 square feet, the condo offers an open layout with sweeping views of the western Strip and southern cityscape through floor-to-ceiling windows. Motorized blinds provide added privacy.Off the main living area, the sage-green kitchen features floor-to-ceiling cabinetry with deep teal undertones, gold hardware, soapstone countertops, and a dine-in nook. A dark tile backsplash contrasts with the soft green cabinetry, while an oversized center island with an integrated gas cooktop anchors the space.“This residence offers a completely reimagined living space within one of Las Vegas' most established luxury high-rises,” said Ed Hellmuth of The Hellmuth Borges Team.“The extensive renovation brings a fresh perspective to the property, with thoughtful design details and finishes throughout.”The primary bedroom features soft sage-green walls, limewash finishes and a recessed tray ceiling with integrated lighting. Floor-to-ceiling doors open to a private balcony overlooking the cityscape.The primary bathroom features an extended floating vanity with natural wood cabinetry, marble countertops and arched mirrors. Modern globe sconces provide statement lighting, complementing the built-in soaking tub and oversized glass-enclosed shower with a rainfall showerhead and body sprays.“Park Towers has long been recognized for its privacy, amenities and proximity to the Las Vegas Strip,” Hellmuth said.“This residence offers buyers the opportunity to enjoy those benefits alongside a newly renovated interior and sweeping views of the city.”Park Towers offers residents an extensive collection of luxury amenities, including 24-hour concierge and valet services, luxury car services and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style pool and spa, tennis facilities, landscaped gardens, a salon and massage rooms. The property also features a private theater, library, billiards room, wine cellar with a private tasting room, business center and ballroom.Additional conveniences include a private storage unit, two assigned parking spaces and a dedicated wine locker, offering residents added storage and functionality.For more information about 1 Hughes Center Drive Unit 507, visitABOUT HUNTINGTON & ELLIS, A REAL ESTATE AGENCYhuntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 182 real estate agents across 17 teams. In 2025, the agency completed more than $1.44 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,496 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information, visit .

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renovated Park Towers Residence Hits the Las Vegas Market for $1.95 Million News Provided By Connected Communications November 18, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.