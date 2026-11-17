Aikay Vincent Oduoza- Managing Partner, Vincent Mark Law Corporation

From one founder's vision in 2016 to a thriving legal practice, Vincent Mark Law Corporation celebrates ten years of serving businesses and families in Burnaby.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vincent Mark Law Corporation is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade-long journey that transformed the entrepreneurial vision of a Canadian newcomer into a thriving Burnaby-based law firm.

For founder Aikay Vincent Oduoza, the milestone is both a celebration and a reflection on the determination, relationships, and opportunities that helped shape the firm's growth over the past decade.

Established in 2016, Vincent Mark Law Corporation has grown into a respected boutique law firm serving individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and businesses throughout British Columbia while remaining committed to the values that inspired its founding: professionalism, integrity, and service excellence.

The anniversary provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the pathway that facilitated the rapid growth of the firm.

From an Established Career to a New Beginning

Long before founding Vincent Mark Law Corporation, Oduoza had built a successful career in both the legal and financial services sectors overseas.

First called to the Nigerian Bar more than 30 years ago, Oduoza first had a stint practicing as a corporate attorney and later established himself in the financial services sector, eventually rising to the position of a Director with a prominent banking institution. Despite these achievements, immigrating to Canada meant leaving behind an established career, professional reputation, and network of relationships to begin a new chapter in an unfamiliar environment.

Like many internationally trained professionals, Oduoza faced the challenge of rebuilding his career in a new country while navigating unfamiliar systems and building new professional networks. Rather than waiting endlessly for the right opportunity to arise, he chose to create one himself.

That decision laid the foundation for Vincent Mark Law Corporation.

"Starting over in a new country comes with uncertainty, regardless of your previous experience or accomplishments," said Aikay Vincent Oduoza, Managing Partner of Vincent Mark Law Corporation. "I knew that building a viable legal practice would not be easy, particularly without established local contacts. But I strongly believed that with persistence, integrity, and meaningful relationships, it was possible to create something of lasting value."

As the firm began taking shape, it joined the Burnaby Board of Trade, and that relationship immediately became an important part of its development.

Through the Burnaby Board of Trade, Oduoza connected with fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals who welcomed him to the local business community. These relationships helped build the firm's early client base and reinforced a principle that continues to guide the business today: success is built on trust, excellent service, and community connections.

A Decade of Growth and Service

Over the past decade, Vincent Mark Law Corporation has steadily evolved from a startup practice into a boutique law firm serving clients throughout Metro Vancouver and across British Columbia. Today, the firm provides legal services in real estate, business law, family law, immigration, estate planning, and alternative dispute resolution, helping clients navigate some of life's most significant personal, financial, and business decisions. The firm attributes its continued success to its clients' trust, the dedication of its team, and the strength of the professional and community relationships it has built over the years.

For Oduoza, community involvement is not separate from the firm's mission but a reflection of it. That commitment to service extends beyond the firm's commercial practice and acknowledges that access to legal services remains a challenge for many individuals. The firm's lawyers regularly volunteer Pro Bono hours, contributing their time and expertise to help improve access to justice for those facing financial and other barriers to legal assistance. The firm has also provided full legal services at affordable rates to low-income clients, broadening its services and making them more accessible.

A Reason to Celebrate

As Vincent Mark Law Corporation marks this important milestone, the focus is not solely on the firm's accomplishments but on the people and relationships that helped make those accomplishments possible. To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Vincent Mark Law Corporation will host its 10th Anniversary & Community Appreciation Mixer in collaboration with the Burnaby Board of Trade on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown in Burnaby.

The event will bring together clients, business associates, community leaders and professional partners for an evening of appreciation, networking and reflections on a decade of close relationships and achievements. More importantly, it will provide an opportunity to celebrate the trust, collaboration, and community support that have shaped the firm's journey from its earliest days.

For Oduoza, the anniversary is ultimately about gratitude, as he recounts:

"Our success has been shaped by the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team, and the relationships we have built along the way," he said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to continuing that journey in the years ahead."

Looking Ahead: Creating Opportunities for Others

While anniversaries are often occasions to reflect on the past, they also provide opportunities to look toward the future.

As Vincent Mark Law Corporation enters its second decade, the firm is focused on creating new opportunities for legal professionals seeking to build and grow their own practices. Through its Income Partners Program, the firm aims to provide lawyers with an entrepreneurial pathway to expand their professional opportunities, develop independent practices, and achieve greater economic success.

"Ten years ago, I took a chance on creating an opportunity where none seemed readily available," said Oduoza. "As we look to the future, we want to build on that experience by helping other lawyers pursue their professional ambitions while continuing to strengthen the services we provide to our clients and communities."

The initiative reflects the same spirit of entrepreneurship that inspired the firm's founding principle and demonstrates its commitment to supporting the next generation of legal professionals.

About Vincent Mark Law Corporation:

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Francesca Oduoza

Vincent Mark Law Corporation

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From Newcomer to Impact Maker: Burnaby Law Firm Marks a Decade of Growth, Entrepreneurship, and Community Impact News Provided By Vincent Mark Law Corporation November 18, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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