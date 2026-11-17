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BabyBerg is the kids character store at My City Centre Masdar

Dubai-based children's clothing supplier, founded in 1991, moves into direct retail with a store at My City Centre Masdar and an online shop

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jugal Trading Co LLC, a Dubai-based general trading company founded in 1991, has opened BabyBerg, a children's store at My City Centre Masdar in Abu Dhabi. The store marks the company's move into direct retail after more than three decades of supplying children's clothing to retailers.BabyBerg is on the ground floor of My City Centre Masdar, Al Mireef Street, Masdar City. It carries branded character clothing, shoes and accessories for children from newborn to 14 years, as well as strollers and baby gear. The store is open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.Alongside the physical store, the company operates an online shop at babyberg, with delivery across the UAE."For many years our work has been in supplying children's clothing to other retailers," said a spokesperson for Jugal Trading Co LLC. "BabyBerg allows us to serve families directly, in Abu Dhabi and online across the UAE."The store is running a grand opening offer on its range until 31 December 2026.About BabyBergBabyBerg is a children's store at My City Centre Masdar, Abu Dhabi, offering branded character clothing, shoes, accessories and baby gear for children from newborn to 14 years. It is a brand of Jugal Trading Co LLC, a Dubai-based general trading company founded in 1991.

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Jugal Trading Co Opens BabyBerg Children's Store in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi News Provided By JUGAL TRADING CO LLC November 18, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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