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Semiconductor Foundry Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Semiconductor Foundry Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 8.8% Until 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The semiconductor foundry market has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by a surge in demand across various technology sectors. As semiconductor manufacturing evolves, the market is expected to continue expanding rapidly, reflecting advancements in multiple industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and artificial intelligence. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this crucial segment of the semiconductor industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Semiconductor Foundry Market

The semiconductor foundry market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $137.08 billion in 2025 to $149.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the historic period has been fueled by a rise in demand for outsourced semiconductor manufacturing, the widespread adoption of smartphones and consumer electronics, growing applications in automotive semiconductors, increased investment in advanced wafer fabrication plants, and a higher need for mature-node semiconductor production.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for strong growth, expected to reach $209.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this forecast include mounting demand for AI and high-performance computing chips, greater use of advanced process nodes, expanding semiconductor content in electric vehicles, development of data center infrastructure, and heightened government support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Emerging trends during this period include the scaling of advanced process nodes, chiplet-based foundry manufacturing, innovations in specialized process technologies, widespread adoption of high-NA EUV lithography, and geographic diversification of semiconductor production.

Understanding the Role of Semiconductor Foundries

Semiconductor foundries provide contract manufacturing services that produce semiconductor wafers and integrated circuits for fabless semiconductor firms, integrated device manufacturers, and other clients. These foundries leverage cutting-edge process technologies, state-of-the-art wafer fabrication facilities, and precise manufacturing methods to create high-performance semiconductor devices. Their products support applications in consumer electronics, automotive technology, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, industrial automation, and data center operations.

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Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Semiconductor Foundry Market

One of the main factors accelerating the semiconductor foundry market is the rapid growth of consumer electronics manufacturing. Consumer electronics encompass devices designed for personal and household use that deliver communication, entertainment, productivity, and other digital functions. The production of these devices has surged due to increasing consumer interest in smart and connected products, including smartphones, wearables, smart home gadgets, and AI-powered electronics.

This expansion in consumer electronics manufacturing translates into a greater demand for high-volume chip production. As manufacturers ramp up output for smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and smart home products, semiconductor foundries are required to fabricate larger quantities of integrated circuits to meet this need. For example, in May 2025, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA) reported that consumer electronic equipment production in Japan reached $221.5 million (¥31.9 billion), marking a 3.3% increase from the previous year. This growth in consumer electronics manufacturing is a significant contributor to the semiconductor foundry market's expansion.

The Regional Landscape of the Semiconductor Foundry Industry

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the semiconductor foundry market. This region is also expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global semiconductor foundry landscape. The rapid pace of industrial development and increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure position Asia-Pacific as a key driver of growth in this sector.

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

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