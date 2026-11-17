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Self-Driving Cars And Trucks Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Self-Driving Cars and Trucks Market Report: Growth, Trends, and Forecast at 17.7% CAGR

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The self-driving cars and trucks market is rapidly evolving as automation technology advances and gains wider adoption. With significant investments in autonomous systems and increasing demand for safer, more efficient transportation, this sector is set for remarkable growth over the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects for self-driving vehicles.

Steady Growth in the Self-Driving Cars and Trucks Market Size

This market has experienced strong expansion recently, growing from $6.65 billion in 2025 to an estimated $7.85 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. This initial surge has been largely driven by increased investments in autonomous vehicle technologies, advancements in driver assistance systems, broader use of vehicle sensor technologies, heightened focus on transportation safety, and the expansion of autonomous vehicle testing programs.

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Projected Market Expansion Through 2030

Looking ahead, the self-driving cars and trucks market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $15.05 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.7%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the wider deployment of level 4 autonomous vehicles, commercialization of self-driving freight trucks, growing demand for autonomous logistics solutions, and the expansion of autonomous mobility services. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks are playing a crucial role in encouraging the adoption and development of these vehicles. Key trends shaping this period include the progress of level 4 autonomous driving, advancements in vehicle perception technologies, growth in autonomous fleet operations, and increased use of high-definition mapping systems.

Understanding What Self-Driving Cars and Trucks Are

Self-driving cars and trucks are equipped with automated driving systems that use an integrated network of sensors, cameras, computing units, and sophisticated software. These systems enable the vehicles to perceive their surroundings and perform driving tasks such as steering, braking, acceleration, and navigation with minimal or no human involvement, depending on the automation level. The operational design domain defines the scope within which these vehicles can safely operate.

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Rising Road Accidents as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the main factors accelerating the market's expansion is the growing number of road accidents, often caused by driver distraction such as mobile phone use, which reduces attention and reaction times. This increase in accidents has intensified the demand for autonomous vehicles, which are designed to enhance safety by relying on AI, sensors, cameras, radar, and lidar technologies to minimize human error and prevent collisions. As an example, in July 2026, New South Wales recorded 350 road fatalities in the year ending June 2026-a 0.6% rise-while Queensland saw a 10.6% increase with 323 deaths, according to an Australian government report. These statistics highlight the urgent need for solutions like self-driving cars and trucks to improve road safety.

Additional Factors Contributing to Market Expansion

Beyond safety concerns, the self-driving cars and trucks market benefits from technological advances, increased regulatory support, and rising commercial interest in autonomous logistics and mobility services. Together, these elements create a favorable environment for continued innovation and adoption within the industry.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the Market

In 2025, North America led the global self-driving cars and trucks market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market analysis covers major areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Self-Driving Cars and Trucks Market Report: Growth, Trends, and Forecast at 17.7% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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