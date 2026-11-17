KLAS 2026 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

Healthcare leaders recognized Sayvant for bringing documentation quality to the point of care, fixing the chart while it's still with the clinician

- Provider thought leader, KLAS 2026 Emerging Solutions Top 20 reviewer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sayvant, the clinical documentation quality platform built by acute care physicians, was recognized in the 2026 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.

The top 20 emerging solutions were selected by healthcare leaders across the country from KLAS' emerging solutions research. The aim was to find the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact the Quadruple Aims of Healthcare: to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve patient experiences, and improve clinician experiences.

“KLAS' Emerging Solutions Top 20 winners are helping to redefine what meaningful innovation looks like in healthcare,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS.“These companies pair bold ideas that tackle healthcare's real problems, elevate patient care, and strengthen operational performance. In what is an uncertain and fast-moving landscape, they aren't reacting to change; they're setting the pace. We're proud to recognize their leadership and the impact they're delivering today and in the years ahead.”

Healthcare leaders ranked Sayvant among the top five emerging solutions in two of the four Quadruple Aim categories: Improve Outcomes and Improve Clinician Experience.

“Sayvant is particularly compelling because it moves AI documentation beyond transcription into real-time documentation quality, clinical evidence alignment, medical necessity, and financial defensibility,” said a provider thought leader who reviewed solutions for the 2026 Top 20.“By identifying gaps before the note is signed, the platform has the potential to improve clinical quality while reducing downstream queries, rework, denials, and missed charge capture; this is a meaningful convergence of clinical and financial value rather than documentation efficiency alone.”

The recognition builds on KLAS' earlier Emerging Company Spotlight on Sayvant, in which customers gave Sayvant an overall performance score of 94.5/100. In that report, 100% of customers said they would buy Sayvant again, customers rated Sayvant A+ for likelihood to recommend, and nearly all saw more thorough documentation, reduced charting time, and improved billing within six months.

“This recognition belongs to the physicians and health system leaders who believe the best time to fix a chart is while it's still with the clinician,” said Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant.“We built Sayvant to check each diagnosis and plan against clinical guidelines, care pathways, and payer criteria before the note is signed, so it holds up clinically, reflects how sick the patient really was, and takes less of the physician's time. Thank you to KLAS and the leaders who selected this year's Top 20. They see these challenges every day, and we'll keep earning their trust.”

To read the full report, download it on the KLAS Research website:

About Sayvant:

Sayvant is the documentation quality platform for acute care, built by acute care physicians. Working in real time across the whole stay, it captures clinical reasoning and checks documentation against clinical guidelines and the standard of care, producing notes that are complete, evidence-aligned, and appropriately valued. Health systems and physician groups use Sayvant to reduce documentation overhead, strengthen clinical defensibility, support accurate recognition of care complexity, and reduce denial risk. At the center of the platform is the Sayvant Quality System, a physician-validated per-note scoring system for acute care documentation quality, deployed across 100+ sites and more than 1 million discharges. To learn more, visit sayvant.

About KLAS:

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.

Naor Chazan

Healthcare AI Automation Inc. dba Sayvant

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sayvant Named Top 5 for Improving Outcomes and Clinician Experience in KLAS 2026 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report News Provided By Healthcare AI Automation Inc. dba Sayvant November 18, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.