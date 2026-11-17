AndaSeat Showcases X-Air Adjustment Options Ahead of Black Friday

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat announced its November 1–29 Black Friday campaign featuring X-Air, focusing on individual comfort preferences in everyday work and gaming environments. The standard X-Air combines mesh across the seat, backrest and headrest with adjustments for backrest height, headrest position, arm support and tilt. The campaign presents those features as different ways to configure the chair around personal requirements throughout the year.The announcement follows research examining why people respond differently to the same broad category of workplace discomfort. A study published in the May 2026 issue of the Journal of Environmental Psychology analyzed survey data from 643 office employees and identified three distinct profiles of comfort-related adaptive preferences. The research examined choices under hypothetical office discomfort scenarios, showing that preferences for environmental adjustments varied among participants. Its findings concern workplace behavior rather than the performance of any particular chair.For AndaSeat, that variation provides a context for discussing seating through the choices available to its user. A person may prefer a stable backrest setting, a different level of tilt resistance or a change in arm-support position. X-Air's November presentation connects those decisions with the material surfaces users encounter directly, treating breathability and adjustable support as complementary parts of the seating experience.Mesh Across the Main Contact SurfacesStandard X-Air uses mesh on its seat, backrest and headrest, extending the open-weave construction across three principal contact areas. The mesh permits air to pass through the material, making breathability a feature of the chair's construction. Its woven surface also creates a particular tactile experience, giving users a material option to consider alongside the position and shape of the support behind and beneath them.Within the campaign's focus on individual preferences, mesh is relevant as a surface choice for regular indoor use. Its role continues beyond warm-weather settings because users encounter the material whenever the chair is occupied. The construction provides breathable contact surfaces while room conditions, clothing and personal preferences remain part of the overall experience. AndaSeat is presenting the material in those terms, with the mesh working alongside the chair's adjustment mechanisms rather than serving as a complete definition of comfort.Backrest and Headrest Positioning Address Different Contact PointsX-Air incorporates a C-shaped lumbar structure into its backrest, together with seven backrest-height settings. Changing the backrest height repositions the integrated support relative to the user's torso. This gives users a way to adjust where the backrest meets the body while retaining the chair's mesh construction. It also distinguishes the positioning function from a separate lumbar-depth adjustment: the specified height settings belong to the backrest assembly.The mesh headrest provides another adjustment point, with seven centimeters of vertical travel and pivoting at its front and rear joints. These controls allow its contact position and angle to be configured separately from the backrest-height setting. Together, the two areas address a practical aspect of personal comfort: the location of one support surface does not determine the preferred location of another. Users can establish the backrest position and then refine the headrest according to their proportions and selected seating angle.Armrest Adjustment Separates Height, Reach and OrientationX-Air's 4D armrests provide vertical, forward-and-backward and lateral adjustment, together with inward-and-outward rotation. The specified movements include seven centimeters of height adjustment across seven levels, five centimeters of forward-and-backward travel and two centimeters of lateral adjustment. Each direction changes a different aspect of where the forearms can rest, allowing the support surfaces to be configured in relation to the user and the desk.This separation is relevant when an otherwise suitable seating position leaves the arm supports too high, too far forward or at an unsuitable angle. Users can adjust the corresponding armrest setting rather than relying solely on a change in overall chair height. X-Air also provides ten centimeters of seat-height adjustment, giving the seated position its own control. In work and gaming settings, these options allow the chair to accommodate personal arrangements of desk equipment without prescribing a single arm-support configuration for every user.Tilt Settings Accommodate Different Preferences for MovementX-Air's backrest operates within a specified recline range of 105–126 degrees. Its tilt mechanism includes three locking positions and an adjustable tension knob, allowing users to configure both the selected angle and the resistance encountered when tilting. These functions address different preferences: a locking position establishes a retained setting, while the tension adjustment changes the feel of the available movement when the mechanism is unlocked.The distinction gives the campaign a concrete example of individual choice within the same product. Some users may prefer to retain a chosen backrest position during a particular activity; others may prefer movement with a resistance level they have selected. The chair provides controls for those decisions without requiring the same pattern of use from everyone. Alongside the mesh surfaces and adjustable contact points, the tilt settings make personal configuration part of the product's everyday operation rather than an assumption about how all users should sit.AndaSeat's Black Friday campaign runs from November 1 through November 29, 2026. Scheduled final promotional prices for November 1–29 are US$339 for X-Air and US$389 for X-Air Pro, with the announced US$60 reduction already included.The standard X-Air features presented in the campaign illustrate several distinct aspects of seating configuration: material breathability, support location, armrest positioning and tilt behavior. A preference in one area does not determine every other setting, which is why the controls serve separate purposes. Through its November activity, AndaSeat is bringing those choices into the discussion of workplace comfort and indoor gaming environments. The emphasis is on giving users identifiable ways to arrange their seating around individual requirements, with mesh construction providing the common material foundation.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, adjustable ergonomics, material development and integrated workspace design, with a focus on how technology and furniture increasingly coexist within contemporary homes.

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AndaSeat Showcases X-Air Adjustment Options Ahead of Black Friday News Provided By AndaSeat November 18, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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