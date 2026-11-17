Stand electrical concrete mixer adopts single motor drive mode, which can eliminate the phenomenon of output out of sync. The overall structure of concrete mixer is compact, which can ensure enough production line layout space no matter what kind of production line it is used for.

The track rotation of Stand Electrical Concrete Mixer can be obtained by superposition of revolution and output mixing rotation. This process belongs to the speed increasing mode, and the mixing is fast and labor-saving. The track curve is a step by step and more and more dense structure, so the mixing uniformity is high and the mixing efficiency is high.

Stand electrical concrete mixer adopts special sealing device, which is more reliable and more environmentally friendly.

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About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.