(MENAFN- GetNews) Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China - November 17 , 2026 Crispness is a moisture balance, not a material property. When a snack pack softens on shelf, the useful question is not which film is better but which of five mechanisms took the water in, and each one has a different, cheap test. By Yusheng Yan, Senior Materials Scientist & Technical Director, Zhejiang Xiade New Material Co., Ltd..Updated 9 November 2026.9 min readQuick answer

Crispness loss is a system problem with five candidate causes, and the cheapest test to run first is the one that separates permeation from a seal defect.

Published coated cellulose data at 38 °C and 90% relative humidity: plain film about 100 to 200 g/m2 per 24 h, one-side coated about 25 to 60, two-side coated about 3 to 8.

The seal window is published too: 125 to 165 °C, 1 to 3 s dwell, 3 to 8 bar, conditioned at 23.8 °C and 50% relative humidity for 24 h before testing.

Most lost crispness is a seal defect, not a film defect, so test the peel and the leak before reordering the material. Write the condition into the specification, because a permeability figure without temperature, humidity and conditioning cannot be compared. The question behind this article arrives from food packaging buyers and co-packers, usually as a complaint rather than a request: the crisps are soft, the pack is fogged, the customer says the film failed. My answer is not a material recommendation, it is a ranking, because five different mechanisms produce the same soft pack and only one is fixed by changing the film. I will use our own published data throughout: the food packaging film application page and the coated cellulose film product, because both carry the numbers that decide the diagnosis: permeability, seal window and the physical properties that show how the film is handled on your line. Crispness Loss Is a Moisture Balance, Not a Complaint A crisp snack is a low-water-content product in a low-water-transfer package, so every milligram of water that arrives changes texture long before anyone measures the film. That framing changes the order of work. Assume the film is the cause and you order a lower-permeability film, wait for the qualification, and often see the same softness on the shelf, because the water entered through a seam, a pinhole or the product at filling. Assume the system is the cause and you test five things in sequence. Permeability is also a number with conditions attached: water vapour transmission is measured at a stated temperature and relative humidity, and a pack living in a warm warehouse or a cold chiller is not at the datasheet condition. Because the two conditions are rarely the same, comparing a film against a complaint without fixing both is the most common reason a material change never fixes the problem, so fix the conditions first. Rank the Five Mechanisms Before You Change the Film Five mechanisms take crispness out of a snack pack, and each one leaves a signature, so the diagnosis starts by reading the signature rather than a datasheet. Five mechanisms, their signature and the first test that separates them

Mechanism Typical signature First test Permeation through the film Gradual, even loss across the pack, worse in warm humid storage Water vapour transmission at the storage condition Heat seal failure Loss concentrated along one seam, often after a line change Peel test on packs sealed on the line Pinholes and handling damage Random isolated soft spots on a fine pack Dye leak or vacuum hold test on a sample Headspace moisture and condensation Loss that tracks the cooling cycle and fill humidity Log fill humidity and product moisture at filling Grease and oil migration Odour transfer and greasy film, typical of fried snacks Grease resistance of film and print

The cheapest useful test is the peel test on line-sealed packs, because it separates the two most common mechanisms in one shift. If the seal peels cleanly, the film is probably not your problem, and if it fails no permeability figure will save the pack. Run it across the run rather than at the start of it, because it also catches contamination, wrong temperature and wrong dwell, and add a seal-window trial on your own line, which replaces a supplier's lab number with a production fact.

Our food packaging film data supports this order of work: the film resists moisture, grease and oil, keeps the product fresh through the supply chain and holds integrity under heat, and the property table lists tensile strength of 5 N per 15 mm or better in both directions, track resistance of 0.4 mN·m2/g or better, anti-viscosity of 5% or better, moisture content of 8 plus or minus 2% and quantification of 20 to 50 g/m2. Two details catch people out here: creases at the sealing jaws create leak paths no datasheet predicts, and a seal that is opened and re-sealed is not the seal you qualified.

Read the Barrier Number Before You Blame the Film

Water vapour transmission and oxygen transmission are two different properties measured under two different conditions, so the first move in any barrier conversation is to put the condition back into the number.

Our published coated cellulose film data is the clearest example of why structure matters more than the material name. Plain cellulose film measures roughly 100 to 200 g/m2 per 24 h of water vapour transmission at 38 °C and 90% relative humidity, a one-side coated structure about 25 to 60, and a two-side coated structure about 3 to 8. Because the coating structure moves the permeability by more than an order of magnitude where the base film does not, a buyer who specifies cellulose without the coating has not specified a barrier at all, so the structure belongs in the first line of the specification.

That is also why we describe coated cellulose film as asymmetric: the heat seal side and the barrier side are different faces of the same film, one engineered to seal to itself in a defined window and the other to hold moisture. The published seal window is 125 to 165 °C with 1 to 3 seconds dwell and 3 to 8 bar, conditioned at 23.8 °C and 50% relative humidity for 24 hours. Run outside it on a fast line and you get a pack that passes a datasheet and fails on the shelf.

What a Coated Cellulose Film Can and Cannot Do

Cellulose film earns its place in snack packaging for strength, printability, heat sealability and a lower-material-weight route, and the moisture barrier is bought separately through the coating.

Our cellulose film is made from natural cellulose derived from wood pulp or cotton, and it is biodegradable, insulating, heat resistant and anti-static, which is why the same platform serves aerospace, military, medical and tape substrates as well as food. For a snack buyer the advantages are mechanical and commercial: it runs on conventional equipment, prints for branding and bar codes, and can be specified from small runs to large batches.

The honest limitation belongs in the same paragraph. A plain cellulose film is a weak moisture barrier, so for a crisp snack stored for months in humid conditions the coated structure, or a conventional barrier laminate, does the work. Because the coating structure, not the cellulose, buys the permeability, the sustainable route and the barrier route can be designed together instead of traded against each other, so ask for both in one specification. Where a compostable route is required, our food packaging line covers that too.

Put the Diagnosis Into a Specification and a Test Plan

A diagnosis that ends in a complaint is a waste, so the output should be a specification the next reel can be compared against.

The five items to write into a snack film specification

Material and structure, including the base film and whether one or two sides are coated.Permeability with its conditions, so the figure carries a temperature, a humidity and the conditioning requirement.Heat seal window with dwell time and pressure, so the line runs inside a qualified range instead of guessing.Mechanical and handling properties, so damage in distribution shows up as a specification failure.Test methods and sampling, so two reels are compared on the same basis.

Add the acceptance test that closes the loop: a shelf test on the finished pack in the condition it will meet, with product moisture measured at filling and at the end of the target shelf life. It is the only test that reproduces the complaint.

Barrier work happens at the reel: the coating structure and the seal window are chosen before a single snack pouch is made Paperwork That Travels With the Film

Food contact status is a property of the finished structure and the print, so it belongs in the specification and not in a folder that arrives after the first shipment.

In the European Union the framework is Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 on materials and articles intended to come into contact with food, set out with the food contact materials guidance. In the United States the food contact substance rules sit in 21 CFR Part 174 for direct food substances, Part 170 for additives and Part 181 for indirect food substances.

Two testing methods should be named in the specification, and both are named here without a link because the standards bodies block automated access from our network: ASTM E96 for water vapour transmission, the method behind our published figures at 38 °C and 90% relative humidity, and ISO 15106-5 for oxygen transmission. Because a food contact declaration that does not name the structure it covers cannot protect the buyer, the declaration and the data sheet must describe the same coated film being converted, so ask for both in one document.

How We Work a Diagnosis With You

We would rather be asked the question before the film is chosen than after the shelf life has been spent, and the fastest route is a written product profile rather than a sample.

Send us the product, the fill moisture, the pack format, the shelf life and the storage condition, and we will come back with the structure, the permeability figure for your conditions, the seal window and a specification. Our technical desk quotes within 24 hours, low-value samples are free for testing, and production runs about 15 days at the minimum order quantity.

Send the product profile, not just the film question

Product, fill moisture, pack format, shelf life, storage condition. You get the structure, the permeability figure, the seal window and a specification you can qualify against.

Talk to our technical desk See the food packaging film rangeFrequently Asked QuestionsWhy does my snack pack lose crispness even though the film was specified as a barrier film?

Because a barrier specification is a material property, and crispness is the result of the whole system: permeability, the heat seal, pinholes, fill humidity and the distribution chain. Most lost crispness is a seal defect rather than a film defect, so the peel test answers the complaint faster than reordering the film.

What water vapour transmission value should I specify for a crisp snack pack?

Specify it against the condition the pack lives in, not the best number a supplier can quote. Our published data shows plain film at roughly 100 to 200 g per square metre per 24 hours, one-side coated at about 25 to 60 and two-side coated at about 3 to 8, all at 38 degrees Celsius and 90 percent relative humidity, so the coating structure is where the moisture performance is bought.

How do I know if the heat seal or the film is the problem?

Compare the loss pattern first. Loss along one seam points at the seal, loss spread evenly points at permeation, and isolated soft spots point at pinholes. Our published coated cellulose film runs a heat seal window of 125 to 165 degrees Celsius with 1 to 3 seconds dwell and 3 to 8 bar, and running outside it on the line is the most common reason a seal fails while the film is in specification.

Is a cellulose film a good choice for a moisture sensitive snack?

A coated cellulose film can be, as long as the coating structure carries the barrier. Uncoated cellulose film on its own is a weak moisture barrier, so it works where strength, printability, heat sealability and a compostable route matter more than a long shelf life in humid conditions.

What should a food packaging film specification include?

At minimum: the base material, the coating side and structure, thickness, quantification, water vapour transmission at a stated temperature and humidity, the heat seal window with dwell time and pressure, the conditioning condition before testing, and the test method for each number. Our published property table also carries tensile strength of 5 N per 15 mm or better.

Which compliance documents do I need for a snack film sold into Europe and the United States?

For Europe the framework is Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 on materials and articles intended to come into contact with food, and for the United States the food contact substance rules in 21 CFR Part 174 for direct food substances, Part 170 for additives and Part 181 for indirect food substances. Your converter confirms which listing applies to the specific coating and print.

About Us

ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD. is a professional global export leader and international business window under Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd. We rely on the excellent research and development capabilities and large-scale production base of the Kod factory, and are committed to promoting high-quality natural cellulose membrane products to the global market.