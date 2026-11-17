Comprehensive Technical Guide Compares High Low Temperature And Constant Humidity Testing Chambers
High/low temperature chambers and constant temperature & humidity chambers are essential equipment for industrial reliability testing. Though similar in appearance, they differ greatly in core functions, which directly affects test validity and compliance.
Core Difference: High/low temperature chambers offer only temperature control, while constant temperature & humidity chambers support simultaneous temperature and humidity control.
1. High/Low Temperature Test Chamber
Designed for pure temperature tests, including temperature storage, cycling and thermal aging. It features stable performance, durability, low maintenance and high cost performance.
Applications: Suitable for temperature resistance testing of electronic components, hardware, plastic parts, auto parts and batteries.
2. Constant Temperature & Humidity Test Chamber (UP-6195 Series)
Equipped with precise dual temperature and humidity control, it supports damp-heat alternation, temperature & humidity cycling and moisture aging tests. Compliant with GB/T 10586 and IEC 60068 standards for R&D, quality inspection and certification.
Applications: Ideal for humidity-sensitive products such as home appliances, new energy devices, medical supplies, packaging and rubber-plastic products for humid-thermal reliability tests.
Quick Selection Guide
Pure temperature testing & budget projects → High/Low Temperature Test Chamber
Damp-heat testing & standard certification → UP-6195 Constant Temperature & Humidity Test Chamber
About Us
Dongguan YOUBI Test Equipment. which has become an important manufacturer of environmentally friendly test chambers, is a modernization high-tech corporation, specializing in the design and manufacture of environmental and mechanical testing equipment.
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