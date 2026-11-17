The quality of PV DC connectors is one of the biggest hidden risks for 25-year solar plant operation. Introducing SLOCABLE KUIQX tool-free connector, engineered to eliminate inconsistent crimping risks with precision spring clip contact design KUIQX tool-free PV connector is fully validated against IEC 62852, IEC 60068 series and UL6703 standards. Every critical performance indicator is verified through a complete set of mechanical, electrical and environmental reliability tests.

Spring Clip Fatigue, Clamping Force & Pull-out Retention TestThe special high-elastic copper alloy spring clip with optimized plating adopts multi-point wrap-around clamping structure. It undergoes long-term clamping retention test and repeated insertion fatigue cycling cycling, no permanent deformation, cracking or coating peeling occurs. The clamping force stays stable without obvious relaxation. Axial pull-out test proves no cable slippage or disconnection. Combined with vibration and thermal cycling aging, the retention performance remains compliant for the full service life.

Ultra-low Contact Resistance & Controlled Temperature RiseThe stable uniform contact pressure from spring clips builds consistent metal contact interfaces. It achieves extremely low contact resistance. Under rated continuous current, the temperature rise of contact points is well below IEC & UL limits, effectively avoiding thermal accumulation, hotspots and progressive resistance drift.

Comprehensive Environmental Validation (IEC 60068)

. Salt spray test: Resist coastal and industrial corrosive atmosphere; no penetrating corrosion on spring clips after test.

. Temperature cycling & thermal shock: -40°C ~ +85°C alternating test; contact interface stays stable without loose contact caused by thermal expansion and contraction.

. X8D damp heat test: Simulate tropical high-humidity scenarios to verify anti-oxidation and insulation stability under humid conditions.

. Mechanical shock & vibration test: Withstand transportation impact and long-term wind vibration on solar brackets.

Housing Aging & Environmental PerformanceThe housing is made of modified UV-resistant engineering plastic dedicated for solar applications. It passes long-term heat aging, UV aging and damp heat aging tests cracking, embrittlement, deformation or locking failure after aging. The housing maintains structural strength and locking precision, adapting to 25 years outdoor exposure.

IP68 Dust & Water ProtectionFull IP68 rating: Completely dust-tight and suitable for continuous submersion in deep water. Prevents dust accumulation, water ingress and internal condensation, protecting the electrical cavity from moisture and contamination.

Insulation Resistance & High Voltage Withstand TestHigh insulation resistance is maintained under normal, high-temperature and humid aging conditions. The connector passes AC & DC high voltage dielectric withstand test with no breakdown, flashover or arcing also monitor housing temperature variation under continuous high-voltage full-load operation. No local hot spots, softening or insulation degradation is observed on the housing under extreme electrical load.

Built for distributed, commercial & utility-scale solar projects worldwide. SLOCABLE KUIQX removes the uncertainty of manual crimping, speeds up site installation and delivers reliable DC connection with full IEC & UL compliance.

About Us

Slocable was founded in 2000 in China. After more than 26 years of continuous development, Slocable has grown into one of the globally leading manufacturers of solar wiring solutions and power station.