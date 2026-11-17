MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed a request Tuesday with the US Justice Department seeking the prosecution of former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as genocide in the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The foundation said the request concerns alleged crimes it says Gallant authorised or ordered during his tenure as defence minister, when he oversaw Israel's military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon following the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The move comes ahead of Gallant's planned visit Wednesday to New York City, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address at the annual summit of the MirYam Institute, a pro-Israel nonprofit organisation.

HRF said Gallant bears responsibility for Israel's military policies in Gaza and Lebanon, citing widespread civilian deaths, destruction of residential areas, displacement and attacks on health care facilities.

More than 43,000 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza by the time Gallant was dismissed in November 2024, according to the foundation, while 90 per cent of residential housing had been destroyed and nearly the entire population displaced.

It also accused Israeli forces under Gallant's command of killing more than 2,600 people in Lebanon, targeting health care facilities and emergency vehicles, and carrying out the September 2024 pager explosions that killed 12 people and wounded nearly 3,000.

The foundation cited Gallant's October 2023 announcement of a“complete siege” in Gaza, including cuts to electricity, water, food and fuel, as evidence of alleged incitement to genocide.

It argued that US legislation, including the War Crimes Act and Genocide Statute, provides a legal basis for prosecuting Gallant if he enters US territory, regardless of where the alleged crimes took place.

The HRF also urged Washington to fulfill its obligations under the Geneva Conventions to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of grave breaches, arguing that Gallant cannot automatically claim immunity for alleged violations of international law.

Gallant has also been subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant since November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The foundation also urged US lawmakers to repeal or amend the American Service-Members' Protection Act to allow cooperation with the ICC in its investigation into Palestine.

The developments come amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas which took effect in October 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and injured 5,975 others.

Since Oct 8, 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children.

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib condemned the planned appearance of Gallant at the event in New York City, accusing him of responsibility for genocide and mass killings in Gaza and Lebanon.

"We cannot normalise war criminals walking freely in our cities. Yoav Gallant is responsible for genocide and mass murder in Gaza and Lebanon.

"He has an ICC warrant for his arrest. He belongs in the Hague, not on a speaking tour. Our government continues to support genocide," Tlaib said on the social media platform X.

--NNN-ANADOLU