MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Kuwait's military said its air defences were engaging“hostile” drones early Wednesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a statement, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said any explosions that might be heard would be the result of air defence systems intercepting the attacks.

It urged the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the authorities.

The statement did not identify where the drones originated or provide details on casualties or damage.

The announcement came after Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported Tuesday that US forces had struck several locations on Iran's Qeshm Island.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

--NNN-ANADOLU