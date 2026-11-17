MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HAMILTON (Canada), Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US fighter aircraft carried out a "self-defence" airstrike on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in Iran on Tuesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, according to US media reports.

Two US military officials confirmed the strike to Fox News.

"Earlier today, US fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defence," an official said in a statement.

"The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets. US Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region," the official added.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb 28. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Fighting between the US and Iran has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.

--NNN-ANADOLU