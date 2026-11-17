

Class Period: July 23, 2026 – Oct. 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 12, 2027

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Intel Corporation ($INTC) Securities Class Action Overview:

The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and captioned City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Intel Corporation, et al., Case No. 5:26-cv-13758, seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

WHAT INTEL INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock during the Class Period (July 23, 2026 – Oct. 29, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 12, 2027 deadline.