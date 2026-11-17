(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TL-26-02 intersected 0.13% eU3O8 over 3.0 metres, including 0.29% eU3O8 over 0.5 metres VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of uranium mineralization during its inaugural diamond drill program at the Turkey Lake Uranium Project (“Turkey Lake”) in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The program is now completed and comprised four holes totalling 946 metres, resulting in the discovery of basement-hosted uranium mineralization in drill hole TL-26-02, which tested the second of four planned“Basin Edge” gravity low target areas. All grades reported in this news release are radiometric equivalent grades; chemical assay results are pending. Highlights

Drill hole TL-26-02 returned 0.13% eU3O8 over 3.0 metres from 197.5 metres, including 0.29% eU3O8 over 0.5 metres.

Gravity low anomaly tested by TL-26-02 guided drilling west of the historically defined VTEM conductors, identifying a new trend in an area with no historical drill testing, Additional untested gravity low anomalies remain along strike of TL-26-02– supporting the exploration concept and highlighting the potential for a new mineralized trend to be identified through testing of similar targets at or along strike from these anomalies.

David Cates, Interim CEO of Foremost, commented: “The discovery at Turkey Lake adds to what was already an exciting year in the field for Foremost in 2026. With the discovery of uranium mineralization at Turkey Lake from our inaugural drill program on the property, we are showcasing the strength and depth of the exploration potential of the Company's Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio. Taken together with the high-grade uranium mineralization identified at Hatchet Lake, we have two compelling areas that warrant follow-up exploration.” Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, added: “What makes this discovery particularly exciting is that it occurs outside the historically defined conductive trend on the southwestern portion of the Turkey Lake property, which opens up the possibility of an entirely new mineralized structure at Turkey Lake. The weakly graphitic host rocks did not generate an obvious response in the 2009 VTEM survey, and we intend to re-evaluate that dataset for subtle electromagnetic signatures that may correlate with the geology encountered in TL-26-02. If we can establish that relationship, it could significantly improve our ability to trace the prospective structure along strike and identify the best targets for follow-up drilling.”





Figure 1. Turkey Lake project location on the northeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. Basement-hosted uranium discovery in TL-26-02 Drill hole TL-26-02 returned 0.13% eU3O8 over 3.0 metres from 197.5 to 200.5 metres downhole, including a higher-grade subinterval of 0.29% eU3O8 over 0.5 metres from 197.7 to 198.2 metres. Figure 2 shows the drill core and marks the boundaries of both radiometric intervals, while Table 1 summarizes the results. Table 1. TL-26-02 radiometric equivalent uranium results

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) 1 eU3O8 (%) 2 TL-26-02 197.5 200.5 3.0 0.13 Including 197.7 198.2 0.5 0.29











Figure 2. TL-26-02 core showing the 197.5–200.5 metre radiometric interval and the higher-grade 197.7–198.2 metre subinterval.

Drill hole TL-26-02 was completed at a dip of −70° and was followed by drill holes TL-26-03 and TL-26-04, which were completed from the same collar at dips of −60° and −75°, respectively, to evaluate the geometry and continuity of the mineralized structure.

Drill hole TL-26-03 was drilled at a shallower dip of −60° to test approximately 40m up dip of the structure intersected in TL-26-02. At that projected position, a 0.10-metre piece of recovered core from approximately 170.0 metres downhole returned an anomalous total gamma reading of 320 cps (2-3x local background).

Importantly, approximately 1.7 metres of core loss occurred immediately adjacent to the anomalous interval in drill hole TL-26-03, and due to equipment failure the collection of downhole gamma probe data in this hole was not possible. Consequently, the presence, grade and extent of uranium mineralization remains unconfirmed up dip of the mineralization encountered in drill hole TL-26-02. The potential for additional mineralization closer to the unconformity therefore remains an important target for follow-up exploration.

TL-26-04, located 45 meters down dip of TL-26-02 testing the mineralized structure at depth, did not encounter anomalous radioactivity.

Figure 3 provides an interpretation of the drilling completed along the section of TL-26-02.









Figure 3. Schematic interpreted cross section along azimuth 280°, showing the shared collar, drill traces for TL-26-02, TL-26-03 and TL-26-04, and the TL-26-02 radiometric intercept.

2026 Gravity Survey Generated Target for Discovery

Foremost used the January 2026 ground gravity survey alongside historical drilling, electromagnetic, magnetic and geological data, provided by Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”), to prioritize targets. TL-26-02 tested a gravity low included in the“Basin Edge” target group (Figure 4).









Figure 4. Turkey Lake Basin Edge compilation on a total magnetic intensity background, showing gravity lows, 2026 drill collars, the TL-26-02 discovery, historical uranium intersections and the potential basement trend.

The uranium mineralization encountered in drill hole TL-26-02 is hosted within weakly graphitic, garnet-bearing pelitic to semipelitic gneiss, with strong hydrothermal alteration developed around the mineralized interval (Figure 2). Despite the presence of graphite, the 2009 VTEM survey did not identify a corresponding electromagnetic conductor at the discovery location.

This suggests that prospective graphitic structures may exist to the west of the historical VTEM conductors associated with historical drill holes TUR-4 (0.16% U3O8 over 0.6 metres immediately above the unconformity, Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File 64L05-0037) and TL-10-13 (0.12% U3O8 over 0.5 metres, Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File 64L12-0077).

About the Turkey Lake Project

The Turkey Lake Uranium Project straddles the northeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. Foremost has the option to earn up to a 70% interest in the project under its agreement with Denison. The property covers more than 10 kilometres of underexplored conductive strike length. Historical drilling focused mainly on the unconformity, with limited testing of the underlying basement. The basement-hosted discovery in TL-26-02 at a gravity low west of the historically mapped conductors supports evaluating other gravity lows identified by the January 2026 survey for similar basement targets (Figure 5).









Figure 5. Turkey Lake project-scale compilation showing the property boundary, mapped conductors, gravity lows and Basin Edge and BEX targets.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

Following completion of drilling, drill holes are radiometrically logged using a downhole gamma probe, which collects continuous measurements of natural gamma radiation along the length of the drill hole. These measurements are converted to radiometric equivalent uranium grades (eU3O8%) using calibration factors established through measurements in reference test holes of known uranium grade. Radiometric equivalent grades provide a preliminary estimate of uranium content but may differ from chemical assays due to factors including radioactive disequilibrium, borehole conditions and depth alignment.

The downhole gamma probe data reported in this news release were collected using a 40TGU-1000 gamma probe (serial no. 7083), calibrated on August 3, 2023, at the U.S. Department of Energy calibration facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. Due to equipment failure, downhole gamma probe measurements could not be obtained for drill holes TL-26-03 and TL-26-04.

Total gamma radioactivity in recovered drill core from TL-26-03 was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions RS-225 handheld gamma-ray spectrometer. For these measurements, approximately 10-centimetre pieces of core were removed from the core box and measured individually away from the remaining core to reduce the contribution from adjacent material. Total gamma readings are used to identify intervals of elevated radioactivity. The readings can include contributions from naturally occurring potassium, uranium and thorium and can vary with sample geometry and detector position. The reported cps value does not establish the source of the anomaly or quantify uranium grade. The measurement applies only to recovered core and provides no information on the adjacent interval of core loss.

Reported mineralized intervals represent downhole lengths, and true widths have not been determined.

Where core was recovered, sampling of intervals exhibiting elevated radioactivity generally consisted of 0.5-metre samples, with shorter samples collected where warranted by elevated radioactivity. Shoulder samples were collected above and below anomalous intervals. Core samples are split in half, with one half retained for reference and the other submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for preparation and analysis. SRC is an independent analytical laboratory. Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the insertion of control samples at a frequency of approximately 5%. Chemical assay results are pending.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Foremost Clean Energy Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

The historical drilling results referred to in this news release are derived from public assessment files filed with the Government of Saskatchewan. The Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable and should not be relied upon as indicative of the grade or extent of mineralization on the property, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property's potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a North American uranium, lithium, and gold exploration company strategically positioned to support the long-term growth in demand expected for reliable, carbon-free energy sources.

The Company has a portfolio of 10 property interests spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, including an option from Denison (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML) to increase its interest to up to 70% in eight prospective uranium properties (other than Hatchet Lake, in which Foremost can earn up to 51%), and a minority (20%) ownership interest in the GR and Blackwing joint ventures with Denison.

The Company's uranium exploration efforts benefit from access to extensive historic drilling and geophysical data for targeting high-potential, mineralized trends. To date, Foremost has completed geophysical surveys and multiple drill campaigns that have generated encouraging results and defined high-priority exploration targets for follow-up drilling.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium-focused projects at varying stages of development spanning 43,000+ acres in Manitoba, providing exposure to other critical materials essential in electrification and energy storage.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

Contact and Information

David Cates, Interim CEO

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Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute“forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as“expects” or“does not expect,”“is expected,”“anticipates” or“does not anticipate,”“plans,”“estimates” or“intends,” or stating that certain actions, events or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to: the interpretation of drill results, including radiometric equivalent grades, and the significance of the mineralization intersected in drill hole TL-26-02; the potential for a new mineralized trend or structure at Turkey Lake, including outside the historically defined conductive trend; the potential for additional mineralization up dip of TL-26-02 and closer to the unconformity; the expectation that chemical assay results will be consistent with radiometric equivalent results; the Company's plans to re-evaluate the 2009 VTEM survey data and the potential for such re-evaluation to improve the Company's ability to trace the prospective structure and identify targets for follow-up drilling; the potential of other gravity lows identified by the January 2026 gravity survey to host similar basement-hosted mineralization; the scope, timing and nature of follow-up exploration at Turkey Lake and Hatchet Lake; the exploration potential of the Company's Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio; the completion of the transaction with Denison announced on October 22, 2026 and the Company's ability to increase its interest in the properties under option from Denison, including Turkey Lake; and the long-term growth in demand expected for carbon-free energy sources.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that: the Company's interpretation of drill results, radiometric data, and geological, geophysical and historical data, including the data from the ground gravity survey completed in January 2026 and the 2009 VTEM survey, is accurate; radiometric equivalent grades are representative of, and will be substantially consistent with, chemical assay results; drilling results are indicative of the presence of mineralization beyond the drilled intervals; follow-up exploration will be carried out as expected and will yield results supporting further exploration; drilling equipment, contractors, supplies and qualified personnel will be available as required; the transaction with Denison will be completed on the terms and within the timeframes currently anticipated; the Company will have access to sufficient capital, on acceptable terms, to fund its exploration programs and to satisfy the requirements to increase its interest in the properties under option from Denison; all required permits and approvals will be obtained, and any required consultation with Indigenous communities will be completed, in a timely manner; there will be no material adverse change in uranium prices, general economic, market or industry conditions; and exploration and permitting activities will not be materially delayed by weather, regulatory or other factors.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release include, among others: the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and the speculative nature of exploration-stage properties; the risk that drill results are not repeated or that exploration does not result in the discovery or delineation of a mineral resource; the risk that radiometric equivalent grades, which are estimates and not chemical assays, differ from assay results; the risk that historical drilling results and other historical data are inaccurate, incomplete or not indicative of mineralization at Turkey Lake; uncertainties in the interpretation of geological and geophysical data, including the risk that gravity low anomalies or electromagnetic data do not reflect structures capable of hosting uranium mineralization; risks associated with core loss and equipment failure, including the inability to obtain downhole gamma probe data; the risk that follow-up exploration is delayed, reduced in scope or does not extend mineralization; the availability of drilling equipment, contractors, supplies and qualified personnel; the risk that the transaction with Denison is not completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the Company's inability to complete the expenditures and other requirements to increase its interest in the properties under option from Denison; the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares; continuity of agreements with third parties, including Denison; fluctuations in uranium and other commodity prices and in the market price of the Company's common shares; risks and uncertainties associated with the environment; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing.

Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

1 True depth and thickness measurements have not yet been determined

2 Composited at a 0.05% eU3O8 cut-off with maximum internal dilution of 0.4m

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

