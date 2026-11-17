OffSec built 14 labs on real CVEs in two weeks. Its Level 20 offer takes $550 off Learn One for learners ready to train against threats like these.



NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OffSec, the world's leading provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and certifications, released more than 80 hands-on labs in the last two weeks of October as Black October crippled government and university websites across Europe. The labs give security teams a safe place to attack and defend the same kinds of flaws making headlines. Fourteen are built on real CVEs disclosed this year. They include a free lab on PHP2Shell, the PHP flaw at the center of the month's disclosure wave.

Black October is the name the security community gave to a cluster of critical disclosures in late October. At its center was PHP2Shell (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619). The flaws let attackers run code on web servers without logging in. Researchers at Calif and Wiz found the flaws with help from AI models. Amazon spotted an exploitation attempt on Oct. 17, four days before public disclosure. CERT-EU told organizations that could not patch right away to isolate internet-facing apps from public networks. CISA urged immediate patching. The same day GitLab patched a maximum-severity flaw that let unauthenticated users run code on its servers. CrowdStrike reported four threat actors running campaigns in which AI agents make decisions and execute commands.



The pace reflects a larger shift. AI now helps find flaws and turn them into working exploits. An AI agent can compare a vulnerable release against its patched version and see exactly what changed. That shrinks the window defenders have to understand a flaw and act on it.

"AI has lowered the skill ceiling for attackers," said Alex "Sickness" Uifalvi, Security Researcher and architect at OffSec. "Going from a patch to a working exploit used to take a skilled team up to a week. An agent can cut that by a big chunk. Defenders need to get their hands on these flaws while they are still in the news. That is why our team builds labs on real CVEs as fast as we can. You learn what an attack looks like by running it and stopping it yourself."

OffSec's new labs, listed in its Oct. 19–25 and Oct. 26–Nov. 2 weekly updates, cover both sides of an incident, and include:



Offensive Labs built on recent CVEs in Kestra, Hermes WebUI, WordPress 7.0.2, the Algernon web server and a chained Vite and Uptime Kuma exposure.

Defensive Labs where learners secure vulnerable versions of Spring, Kestra and Next.js.

Incident Investigations modeled on real attack types. These include ransomware that began with a help desk call, an email compromise that rerouted a client payment, a breached SSL VPN appliance and an intrusion at a hydroelectric plant. AI Targets such as an AI-driven tool marketplace with an automated reviewer and agent.

OffSec CEO Ning Wang said fast-moving flaws like PHP2Shell are now the norm.

"These vulnerabilities are being found by AI agents and that will happen more and more," said CEO Wang. "You need to very quickly understand how a flaw works and how to defend against it. When PHP2Shell hit, we acted instantly to develop a new lab and a blog to begin teaching people how the attack works and how to stop it. Every organization that cares about its business risk needs to be on top of these things. Your red team and your blue team both need to know how to use AI to do their jobs. It's no longer a nice-to-do. It's a must-do."

Level 20: Same Game, New Level

OffSec is marking 20 years of hands-on training with Level 20, a year-end offer for individual learners. Learn One is $550 off through Jan. 4, 2027. Security professionals who want to learn AI red teaming can now train for OSAI (OffSec AI Red Teamer) through Learn One. This is the first time OSAI is part of a Learn One offer. Its AI-300 course covers attacks on AI models, large language models and autonomous agents.

A Learn One Subscription Includes:



One 200- or 300-level OffSec course such as PEN-200 for the OSCP penetration testing certification or AI-300 for OSAI

365 days of course and lab access

Two attempts at the certification exam

More than 200 Proving Grounds Practice labs Bonus KLCP and OSWP courses and exams



The PHP2Shell la is free to use on Proving Grounds Play. Claim the Level 20 offer at learn.offsec.com/level-20-promo.

About OffSec

OffSec (formerly Offensive Security) is the world's leading provider of high-fidelity cybersecurity training and certifications. Built on a foundation of excellence, integrity, and the relentless "Try Harder" ethos, OffSec empowers individuals and organizations to outsmart evolving cyber threats through rigorous, hands-on learning.

From its beginnings to today, OffSec has set the elite standard for cybersecurity proficiency, earning global recognition and the implicit trust of the world's most elite security teams. With a comprehensive ecosystem ranging from the industry-defining OSCP to the cutting-edge OSAI (OffSec AI Red Teamer), OffSec is the definitive benchmark for validating real-world technical skills in an increasingly automated world.

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