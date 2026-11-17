MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CitizenShipper's Cost to Transport a Pet in 2026 report finds that distance drives the price. The median cost per mile falls from $1.72 on trips of 20 to 350 miles to $0.58 on trips over 2,500 miles. Average cost per mile reached $1.16 in August 2026, the highest month in the study.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CitizenShipper, an online pet transport marketplace that connects pet owners with independent, background-checked transporters, today released its Cost to Transport a Pet in 2026 report. The company's Data Science team analyzed more than 27,000 pet transports booked on its marketplace across the United States between January 2025 and August 2026. The average dog transport cost $1,059 for an average trip of 1,324 miles, and distance had the greatest effect on price.







CitizenShipper's Cost to Transport a Pet in 2026 report analyzes more than 27,000 pet transports booked between January 2025 and August 2026.

The average cat transport cost $1,027 for an average trip of 1,241 miles. Both averages include the booking fee and any upgrades.

The median cost per mile was $1.72 for trips of 20 to 350 miles, $0.90 for trips of 701 to 1,000 miles, and $0.58 for trips over 2,500 miles. Per-mile prices fall steeply over the first 1,000 miles and then level off, so a short trip costs nearly three times as much per mile as a cross-country one.

Prices rose in 2026

Average cost per mile held near $1.00 through most of 2025 and was $0.95 in March 2026. It then climbed from April and reached $1.16 in August, the highest month in the study. After accounting for trip length, August 2026 prices were 12% above the average for April 2024 through August 2026. Diesel prices also rose in 2026, but the analysis does not show that fuel caused the increase.

"Transporters on CitizenShipper bid on each trip, so these numbers are what pet owners actually paid," said Richard Obousy, CEO of CitizenShipper. "For anyone planning a move, two findings matter most. A short trip costs more per mile than a long one, and a second pet adds about a fifth to the price, not double."

Other findings from the report



On trips of similar length, extra-large pets cost 31.5% more per mile than extra-small pets. Large pets cost 20.4% more, medium pets 13.6% more, and small pets 6.7% more.

Two pets cost 20.9% more in total than one pet. Three or more pets cost 45.8% more than one.

Trips within the I-95 states cost 5.0% less per mile than routes outside the I-95, I-80, and Rockies groups. Trips within the I-80 states cost 4.8% more.

Compared with dogs on trips of similar length, rabbits cost 10.8% less per mile, small mammals 15.1% less per mile, and livestock and farm animals 13.9% more per mile. The analysis found no clear difference from dogs for cats, birds, and reptiles. Neither route popularity nor winter weather showed a reliable effect on price, though small effects remain possible.

The report also lists ways owners can lower the price: flexible pickup and drop-off dates, booking early so transporters can plan their routes, and shared rides when a pet's health and temperament allow it.

About the data

Cost is the full price a pet owner paid: the transporter's bid, the booking fee, and any upgrades, minus discounts. Trips under 20 miles were left out. Region, pet size, animal type, and number of pets are compared after accounting for trip length. The price trend dates back to April 2024 and covers only the transporter's price and booking fee. The analysis was last updated Oct. 6, 2026.

The full report, with nine interactive charts, is at citizenshipper.com/blog/press-room/cost-to-transport-a-pet. Journalists and researchers may reuse the figures and charts with credit to CitizenShipper under a CC BY 4.0 license. Each chart links to its data as a downloadable CSV file.

CitizenShipper's pet shipping cost calculator gives an estimate for a specific trip.







Median cost per mile for pet transport booked on CitizenShipper falls from $1.72 on trips of 20 to 350 miles to $0.58 on trips over 2,500 miles. Source: CitizenShipper Data Science team.

About CitizenShipper

Founded in 2008 and based in Austin, Texas, CitizenShipper is an online marketplace where people post shipments and background-checked transporters bid on them. Pets are the core of the marketplace, which also connects people moving vehicles, boats and motorcycles with transporters. Transporters are independent and set their own prices.

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