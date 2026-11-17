Maverick's 5th Birthday Toy Drive

Maverick 2026 Toy Drive

Maverick's Legacy

Maverick's Legacy invites the community to honor his 5th birthday with toys for local families or a contribution to its year-round mission.

BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maverick Chambers would have turned 5 this November. In his memory, his family is asking the community to help give other children something to unwrap this holiday season.Maverick's Legacy, the nonprofit founded in his honor, is collecting new, unwrapped toys through November 26, 2026, for Maverick's 5th Birthday Toy Drive. The family will hand-deliver the gifts to Benny's Bodega on Maverick's birthday, making his special day a source of joy for other families.Maverick was just four months old when he died following a choking accident in 2022. His family established Maverick's Legacy to help prevent other families from experiencing that loss and to keep his memory present through acts of care for their neighbors.“While our arms will always ache to hold Maverick, his birthday gives us the chance to create new moments of joy for others,” said his mother, Kim Chambers.“Through this toy drive, we want to fill homes with laughter, just as Maverick filled ours during his short but beautiful life.”Donated toys will go to Benny's Bodega, a nonprofit that provides essential items free of charge to local working families, seniors, and veterans in need. Gifts for children of all ages are welcome.How to GiveFrom home: Purchase gifts through the Maverick's 5th Birthday Toy Drive Amazon Wish List:In person: Drop off new, unwrapped toys by November 26 at:Tristate Flagpole & Gifts - 1 Wantage Avenue, Branchville, NJThe Barnyard - 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJKeller Williams Integrity Realty - 25 Center Street, Sparta, NJSupport Maverick's Legacy Beyond His BirthdayThose who would like to honor Maverick with a financial gift can donate at maverickslegacy/donate. Contributions support Maverick's Legacy's year-round work in choking prevention, education, and community support, helping his family continue the work they began in his memory.Maverick's Legacy has donated more than 3,500 airway clearance devices to schools, police, and first responders across New Jersey and beyond. The organization reports that its efforts have helped save at least 15 lives in documented choking emergencies.Every toy given in Maverick's name is another way for his family to share the love they have for him. Every contribution to the organization helps carry its mission forward.About Maverick's LegacyMaverick's Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in memory of Maverick Chambers. Through education, advocacy, and community action, the organization works to prevent choking deaths and support families. Learn more at .

Ara Chekmayan

Tactical Public Relations Inc

+1 212-794-0004

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A Gift for Another Child, in Maverick's Memory: Birthday Toy Drive Accepting Donations Through November 26 News Provided By Tactical Public Relations Inc November 17, 2026, 23:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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