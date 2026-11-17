MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Board-certified plastic surgeons, expert providers, and personalized care offer San Jose patients compelling reasons to choose Reveal Aesthetics.

- Carrie MaserLOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reveal Aesthetics is highlighting the medical expertise behind its approach to nonsurgical aesthetic care. Serving patients from San Jose and surrounding communities, the Los Gatos location combines board-certified plastic surgeon guidance with individualized treatment plans designed to support natural-looking results.“Having board-certified plastic surgeons as our medical directors brings an additional level of care to our patients. We only perform evidence-based treatments that are proven safe and effective, and our providers are fully credentialed and highly trained. This attention to the medical side of aesthetics ensures our patients always receive the very best care,” said Carrie Maser, Practice Director.That commitment is reflected in the experience and continuing education of Reveal's aesthetic providers. Heidi Keesis, MPA, PA-C, brings more than 20 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and has served as an Allergan Medical Institutetrainer, educating physicians, physician assistants, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Her approach emphasizes facial anatomy, patient safety, and subtle results that preserve each patient's individual features.Hollie Estupinian, RN, CANS, holds advanced injector and anatomy training certifications, along with specialized laser training. Her philosophy centers on listening to patients, understanding their goals, and developing personalized care plans. Together, these qualifications reinforce the practice's emphasis on clinical knowledge and thoughtful treatment selection.Reveal Aesthetics offers options including BOTOX, Dysport, dermal fillers, facial balancing, Sculptra, microneedling, laser skin resurfacing, IPL, skin tightening, and medical-grade skincare. Treatment plans are tailored to patients' concerns, goals, and lifestyles, with an emphasis on results that look natural.For patients researching the best med spa in San Jose for their individual needs, Reveal Aesthetics offers several meaningful reasons to consider the practice: plastic surgeon leadership, experienced medical providers, advanced training, and personalized care. These qualities make Reveal a compelling choice for patients who value medical expertise alongside aesthetic artistry.About Reveal AestheticsReveal Aesthetics provides personalized nonsurgical aesthetic care at 229 West Main Street in Los Gatos, serving San Jose and surrounding communities. As part of the Reveal Plastic Surgery family, the practice brings medical expertise and a focus on natural-looking results to injectables, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation.

Carrie Maser

Reveal Aesthetics

+1 669-322-0184

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Plastic Surgery Expertise Guides Nonsurgical Care at Reveal Aesthetics News Provided By Reveal Aesthetics November 17, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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