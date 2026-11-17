Founders, SereusData

SereusData highlights the potential value of business data, direct AI lab relationships, and the importance of data protection and documented chain of custody.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SereusData, a data brokerage company connecting businesses with artificial intelligence development labs, is educating business owners about opportunities to license eligible data for use in training and evaluating AI models.Businesses generate information through everyday operations that may have value beyond its original purpose. When properly authorized and matched to a buyer's requirements, that information can become a licensable asset. SereusData helps businesses understand this opportunity and connects suitable datasets with labs developing large language models and agentic AI systems.According to SereusData, qualifying data-licensing opportunities can reach six or seven figures, depending on the dataset and the buyer's requirements. Those amounts are not standard payouts or guaranteed outcomes. Potential value depends on factors including relevance, quality, uniqueness, usage rights, and the scope of the licensing agreement.The company says it works directly with AI labs to understand their data requirements and reduce the time between identifying suitable business data and evaluating a licensing opportunity. SereusData is positioning itself to become a leading data broker through direct relationships, shorter lead times, and dedicated sales and support resources.Data protection and chain of custody are central to the company's stated approach. For business owners, this means understanding what information is being considered, who has authority to license it, who may access it, and how its handling and transfer are documented. Sensitive information requires particular attention before a dataset is made available to prospective buyers.SereusData reports a sales and support team of more than 120 full-time staff and a founding team with more than 100 years of combined leadership experience. The company is also building an affiliate network and says established influencers and network-marketing professionals have joined its early growth efforts.“Business owners deserve a clear understanding of why their data may be valuable, what a licensing arrangement involves, and how that information will be handled,” said Dr. Chris Cole, a partner in SereusData.“We're excited to help bridge the gap between businesses and AI labs while making education, responsible data handling, and a clear process central to that conversation.”The company's leadership brings experience across computing infrastructure, finance, technology, manufacturing, publishing, and business development.Dr. Chris Cole is a SereusData partner and entrepreneur with experience spanning data-center development, finance, and AI education and implementation. His entrepreneurial background includes establishing three multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency mining facilities, bringing hands-on experience with computing infrastructure and business operations. A full-time financial-market trader since 2008, Cole also develops trading algorithms and teaches practical applications of AI in research and decision-making.Daniel Bruder, co-founder of SereusData, is a serial entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience transforming ideas into successful ventures. His work spans technology, manufacturing, and fintech, generating multiple seven figures in sales.Kevin Marino, co-founder of SereusData, is a lifelong entrepreneur, public speaker, and author. He founded a geofencing company that worked with Google and helped grow a third-party electricity company to more than 140,000 customers and a valuation exceeding $100 million.Bob Doran, co-founder of SereusData, founded House & Home Magazine, which reached more than 500,000 readers before being sold after 12 years. He also helped grow a third-party electricity company to more than 140,000 customers and a valuation exceeding $100 million, and helped take a biotechnology company public.Businesses interested in learning about data eligibility, licensing, and SereusData's process can visit sereusdata.ABOUT SEREUSDATASereusData is a data brokerage company focused on connecting businesses with AI labs seeking data for model development. Its approach emphasizes business-owner education, direct lab relationships, data protection, and documented chain of custody, supported by its sales, affiliate, and support network.

Erin Donavin

Dr. Chris Cole IAM

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SereusData Connects Businesses With AI Data-Licensing Opportunities News Provided By Dr. Chris Cole I AM November 17, 2026, 23:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology



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