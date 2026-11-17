GTA FRANKIE AND JOES PIZZA BOCA RATON

Celebrate GTA VI with Frankie & Joe's Pizza! Boca Raton gamers get 20% off online delivery orders with promo code GTA. Stay home, game on, and enjoy NYC pizza!

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is almost over. With Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, Frankie & Joe's Pizza in Boca Raton, Florida, is celebrating one of the biggest moments in video game history by offering local gamers 20% off online pizza orders for delivery using promotional code GTA.As longtime fans of Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games, the team at Frankie & Joe's Pizza understands that when a game this big finally arrives, nobody wants to leave the house - not even for dinner.That's why the popular NYC-style pizzeria is encouraging Boca Raton gamers to stay home, fire up their consoles, explore the world of GTA VI, and let Frankie & Joe's handle the food.Nearly Three Decades of Grand Theft AutoThe original Grand Theft Auto debuted in 1997, nearly 29 years ago, launching what would become one of the most recognizable video game franchises in entertainment history.Now, more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, Rockstar Games is preparing to introduce the next chapter in the legendary franchise.For millions of fans who grew up playing Grand Theft Auto, the November 19 release represents more than another video game launch. It's an event nearly three decades in the making.At Frankie & Joe's Pizza, the excitement is personal."We've been huge fans of Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games for years," said Frank Lucido, co-founder of Frankie & Joe's Pizza. "I've been playing these games since the early days, and it's incredible to see how far the franchise has come. We know people are going to be glued to their TVs when GTA VI comes out, so we figured, why not give everyone a reason to stay home, enjoy the game, and have some great New York pizza delivered right to their door?"Your Mission: Play GTA VI. Our Mission: Deliver the Pizza.To celebrate the release, Frankie & Joe's Pizza is offering customers in its Boca Raton delivery area 20% off when ordering directly through its official website.Customers can take advantage of the special promotion by visiting , selecting their favorite pizzas and menu items from the online menu, choosing delivery, and entering promo code GTA at checkout.Whether gamers are exploring the streets of Vice City, completing missions, or simply experiencing the next generation of Grand Theft Auto, Frankie & Joe's wants to make sure nobody has to interrupt their gaming session to find something to eat.Real NYC Pizza Delivered Straight to Your DoorFounded by two New Yorkers with a passion for authentic New York City pizza, Frankie & Joe's Pizza has been bringing traditional NYC-style pies to Boca Raton with a focus on premium ingredients, crispy thin crusts, and old-school pizza-making techniques.From classic New York cheese pizza and pepperoni pies to specialty creations like the popular Vodkaroni, Frankie & Joe's offers the kind of pizza that pairs perfectly with a night of gaming."We take our pizza just as seriously as Rockstar takes its games," Lucido added. "They spent years perfecting GTA VI, and we've spent years perfecting our pizza. It's a pretty great combination. Stay home, play the game, and let us bring the pizza to you."How to Claim the GTA VI Pizza DiscountThe promotion is simple:VisitBrowse the online menu and add your favorite items.Select delivery within the Boca Raton service area.Enter promotional code GTA at checkout.Receive 20% off your qualifying online order.Frankie & Joe's Pizza invites gamers throughout its Boca Raton delivery area to celebrate the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI with great food, great gaming, and one less reason to put down their controllers.About Frankie & Joe's PizzaFrankie & Joe's Pizza is an independently owned NYC-style pizzeria located in East Boca Raton, Florida. Founded by Frank Lucido and Joe Colasacco, a veteran of the bread-baking and pizza industry with more than 50 years of experience, the restaurant is dedicated to bringing authentic New York City pizza to South Florida.Known for its thin, crispy, no-flop crust, premium ingredients, and traditional pizza-making methods, Frankie & Joe's Pizza offers dine-in, pickup, and delivery.For online ordering, delivery, and additional information, visit .Grand Theft Auto VI and Rockstar Games are trademarks of their respective owners. This is an independent fan promotion by Frankie & Joe's Pizza and is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

Frank Lucido

Frankie & Joe's Pizza

+1 561-849-4259

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Frankie & Joe's Pizza Celebrates Grand Theft Auto VI Release With 20% Off Pizza Delivery in Boca Raton News Provided By frankie & joes pizza November 17, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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