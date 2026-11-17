Clearwater Valley Consulting team members in conversation. The Colorado Springs sales consulting firm meets customers face-to-face across Colorado.

The Colorado Springs sales consulting firm points to new Pew and Gartner research on AI-generated content and why customers still value in-person conversations.

- Layton HarrisCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clearwater Valley Consulting, a sales consulting firm in Colorado Springs, is pointing to new research on something its team sees every day: as AI-generated content gets harder to spot, people want to talk to a real person. Its representatives meet customers face-to-face for wireless, internet, and television brands across Colorado, and the findings line up with what they hear in those conversations.Clearwater Valley Consulting was built on the idea that the most important part of a buying decision is the conversation. Founded in Colorado Springs in October 2023, it represents well-known brands in person, meeting customers and walking them through their service options so they can ask questions, get straight answers, and make an informed decision. Its team works across Colorado, from Boulder to Pueblo, with most of its client work in Denver and Colorado Springs.The research shows why that matters now. When Pew Research Center asked Americans about AI in 2025, 76% said it's extremely or very important to know whether a photo, video, or piece of text was made by AI or by a person. Yet 53% weren't confident they could tell the difference, and half said they feel more concerned than excited about AI in daily life, up from 37% in 2021.Shoppers are feeling it too. In a 2026 Gartner survey of U.S. consumers, 57% said AI-generated marketing has made them trust brand messaging less, and 43% said they now go to real people more often for recommendations.At Clearwater Valley Consulting, the answer starts with training. Every new team member begins as an Account Representative in a paid training role, learning alongside an experienced trainer. Training focuses on two things: simple sales skills that build confidence, and the work habits successful people in the industry share. Integrity is one of the company's six core values, alongside gratitude, passion, achievement, character, and influence, and customers notice it in person.“As AI-generated content increases rapidly, more and more people are raising concerns about whether the messaging is someone's own thinking or something a machine wrote,” said Layton Harris, CEO of Clearwater Valley Consulting.“Because of that, when you are in person, there is no doubt about the authenticity, and that carries a weight you can't get anywhere else.”For the company's representatives, that's what the job comes down to. A customer can look up almost anything online. Face to face, they can see who they're talking to, ask what's actually on their mind, and leave with a clear answer. With so much of what people read now written by AI, those conversations count for more than they used to.The company continues to grow its team, and current face-to-face sales openings are listed on its careers page.About Clearwater Valley ConsultingClearwater Valley Consulting is a Colorado Springs, Colorado-based sales consulting firm specializing in face-to-face customer acquisition for brands in the wireless, internet, and television industries. Founded in 2023, the company develops its team members through hands-on training, mentorship, and a clear path to leadership and management.

Layton Harris

Clearwater Valley Consulting

+1 719-257-9577

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Clearwater Valley Consulting Highlights Why Face-to-Face Conversations Matter More in the Age of AI News Provided By Clearwater Valley Consulting November 17, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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