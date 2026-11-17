Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equinox Strategy Partners (ESP), a national business development coaching and training firm, has been recognized as a top provider in the Lawyer/Law Firm Business Development Coach category in the Daily Business Review's Best Of 2026 Awards. The annual recognition, published by Law, highlights the legal industry's most trusted and respected service providers."Our mission has always been to help legal professionals move beyond traditional business development approaches to build stronger relationships, uncover new opportunities and generate measurable results,” said Jonathan Fitzgarrald, Founder and Managing Partner of Equinox Strategy Partners.“This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping clients achieve meaningful, sustainable growth.”Equinox Strategy Partners provides customized business development coaching, training and strategic advisory services to law firms and other professional services organizations nationwide. Combining deep industry knowledge with practical, results-driven strategies, ESP helps professionals strengthen client relationships, expand their market presence, develop new revenue opportunities and build lasting competitive advantages.About Jonathan FitzgarraldFitzgarrald is a nationally recognized strategic advisor with nearly three decades of experience helping legal professionals strengthen their reputations, expand their networks and grow their practices. His background includes more than 16 years leading business development and marketing initiatives at prominent business law firms, including serving as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker. Earlier in his career, he held corporate communications positions with public and private companies in Silicon Valley.A respected thought leader in the legal industry, Fitzgarrald has held numerous leadership positions within the Legal Marketing Association and is a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management. His professional achievements have earned recognition from the Los Angeles Times as a“CEO Visionary,”“Business Visionary” and“Entertainment Visionary,” as well as from the Los Angeles Business Journal as a“Leader of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s.”For more information about Equinox Strategy Partners, visit .

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Equinox Strategy Partners Recognized Among Top Business Development Coaching Providers News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 17, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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