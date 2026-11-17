MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ERAS-0015 will be evaluated with PRMT5 inhibitor navlimetostat in MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer in Phase 1/2 trial

BMS will sponsor the clinical trial and Erasca will supply ERAS-0015

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement (CTCSA) with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY,“BMS”) to evaluate Erasca's potentially best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue, ERAS-0015, with navlimetostat (BMS-986504), BMS's investigational PRMT5 inhibitor.

Under the terms of this agreement, ERAS-0015 will be investigated in combination with navlimetostat in patients with MTAP-deleted (MTAPdel) pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). BMS will sponsor the trial, and Erasca will supply ERAS-0015. The parties will retain development and commercial rights to their respective compounds, and the agreement is mutually non-exclusive.

“The early clinical activity demonstrated by ERAS-0015 has been encouraging, and we are excited to collaborate with BMS to further explore its potential in combination with navlimetostat, a clinical-stage investigational molecule with a compelling clinical profile,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca's chairman, CEO, and co-founder.“By bringing together complementary mechanisms with strong scientific rationale, this combination expands the potential of ERAS-0015 as a backbone of choice across RASm cancers and reinforces our strategy of pairing it with promising agents that may increase patient benefit. We look forward to working with BMS to advance this combination for patients with pancreatic cancer.”

Nearly all MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancers harbor co-occurring RAS mutations, creating a dependency that may make these tumors particularly susceptible to simultaneous RAS and PRMT5 inhibition. The combination of ERAS-0015 and navlimetostat may address the challenges in MTAPdel PDAC, while potentially enhancing antitumor activity.

About ERAS-0015

ERAS-0015 is an investigational, oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early dose escalation data in AURORAS-1 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability results, well-behaved, linear PK, and confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses in multiple patients across multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, including confirmed partial responses at doses as low as 8 mg once daily (QD). ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our ability to realize the benefits of the CTCSA described in this press release; the potential of ERAS-0015 to be a combination backbone of choice across RASm cancers, our ability to execute our strategy of pairing ERAS-0015 with promising agents in order to increase patient benefit; our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including ERAS-0015, both as a monotherapy and in combination with navlimetostat; the potential for ERAS-0015 to be best-in-class; and the planned advancement of our development pipeline, including the anticipated timing of data readouts for the AURORAS-1 trial. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the timing of our clinical data readouts, including for the AURORAS-1 trial, may be delayed; our product candidates, including ERAS-0015, may not demonstrate therapeutic benefits that we expect; interim, topline and preliminary results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that an unconfirmed partial response to treatment may not ultimately result in a confirmed partial response to treatment after follow-up evaluations; observations regarding the first dosage level at which a clinical response is detected are based on data generated within individual clinical trials, and comparisons of such clinical observations across different trials involve data from separate trials with distinct designs, patient populations, and methodologies, and therefore may not be directly comparable; our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; results from preclinical studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; our assumptions around which programs may have a higher probability of success may not be accurate, and we may expend our limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate and/or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications with greater development or commercial potential; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readout, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; our planned potentially registration-enabling trials may be delayed based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback or requirements, as the FDA retains broad discretion to require additional clinical data prior to the conduct of a registrational trial or submission for regulatory approval; even if our planned trials are successful, they may not support regulatory approval; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations, and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses, including our ability to successfully defend against allegations raised by, or any future litigation initiated by, Revolution Medicines (RevMed) that ERAS-0015 infringes patents held by RevMed or was derived from RevMed trade secrets; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...

Media Contact:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

...

Source: Erasca, Inc.