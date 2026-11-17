If you purchased or acquired stock in Cardinal and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (“Cardinal” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CDNL) on behalf of Cardinal stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cardinal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On November 12, 2026, Cardinal announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a net loss of $11 million, compared to net income of $10.1 million in third quarter 2025; adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million, compared to $21.4 million in third quarter 2025; and gross margin of 5.4%, compared to 15.9% in third quarter 2025. Cardinal CEO Jeremy Spivey stated,“The decline primarily reflected project estimate revisions, residential pricing pressure, lower initial bid margins on certain commercial and industrial work, and higher fuel and transportation costs. These results are not acceptable.” The Company also announced project estimate revisions that reduced gross profit by $13.2 million, withdrew its revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, announced the departure of the Company's CFO, and postponed its planned acquisition of Hughes Brothers Construction. On this news, the price of Cardinal shares declined by $9.35 per share, or approximately 62.4%, from $14.99 per share on November 11, 2026 to close at $5.64 on November 12, 2026.

Earlier this year, on August 11, 2026, Cardinal announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, compared to 18.6% in second quarter 2025, and gross profit margin of 15.9%, compared to 21.3% in second quarter 2026. Management attributed the margin declines to“increased subcontracted labor and equipment rental costs in certain developing markets,” as well as“increased, accelerated, general and administrative expenses.” This news came a couple of months after the Company completed a follow-on equity offering on June 24, 2026, which included 600,000 shares and generated approximately $318 million. Following the August news, the price of Cardinal shares declined by $21.73 per share, or approximately 36%, from $60.00 per share on August 10, 2026 to close at $38.27 on August 11, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cardinal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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